Why They Started This Twilight Actress

Christian Serratos could not be more perfect for the role, his radiance jumps to the screen and brings an indescribable light to the narrative. The creator Moisés Zamora saw this inside Serratos the moment he met her, below we will show you what Zamora revealed about their first meeting and subsequent casting.

“Christian Serratos got that role because of her great talent and charisma. She lights up the screen. I met her through a friend and she appeared with red lipstick channeling Selena. I was already a fan of her professional talent, but when I met her, I realized that she had a lot in common with Selena, especially her generosity and spirit. ”

On the other hand, the showrunner claims that Selena was famous for being kind, sweet, genuine, playful and charming with everyone, confessing that when she met Christian, she caught that spark that simply made her stand out throughout the process.

“Everyone was emotional and crying. The family approved it and we went to the races ”.

Apparently this casting was like love at first sight and a perfect match. Casting director Carla Hool really specified it in each role. Selena: The series is a family drama that offers much more information than the 1997 film about the lives of Selena’s parents, brother and sister, beyond how they related to her.

So the filmmakers worked with the real Quintanilla family to preserve the authenticity of the story. Developing this, Moisés Zamora said the following:

“One of the things we discovered early on was that Abraham had discovered raw talent at her home with Selena. The family shared actual recordings from that time when Selena was seven or eight years old singing, and it was amazing to hear her. ”

Showing Mexican-American culture was obviously important to the filmmakers, and it was done beautifully. Similarly, Moisés Zamora has even built a film and television production company called Zone One that focuses on elevating the stories of people of Latin American, indigenous, and Afro-Latino descent for a global audience. His vision is to curate projects from across the media spectrum.

We all deserve the opportunity to pursue our dreams, and Selena: The Series is an inspiring story of someone who achieved that. Learn how it started and what it overcame along the way in the first season of Selena: The Series, which now airs on Netflix.



