Why These Super Heroes Are Perfect For These Gamers

To be fair, the characters that inspired Riverdale, struggling with romance, family issues, and even murder are also no strangers to the typical crime-fighting superhero scene by covering up his identity.

See below some examples that would be possible to create the perfect result if these Riverdale actors decided to do so.

KJ Apa – Elongated Man (DC)

Fans of The Flash may recall how inappropriate tweets got Hartley Sawyer fired from the role of Elongated Man, which has yet to be recast. There’s no question that KJ Apa is an amazing choice for the elastic alter ego detective because of his signature hair color.

Madelaine Petsch – Poison Ivy (DC)

Red-haired actress Madelaine Petsch technically already played Poison Ivy when her scandalous Riverdale character Cheryl Blossom dressed up as the seductive Batman villain in an episode in 2017.

Well, it goes without saying that she pulled it off and I’d recommend that Warner Bros. accept it as an official screen test to become the real plant-shaped humanoid on the big screen.

Camila Mendes – Zatanna (DC)

Unlike Sabrina Spellman, of course, Veronica Lodge is not known for being skilled in magic in Archie Comics and especially Riverdale. However, I think that’s a big reason why Camila Mendes would be up for the challenge of playing DC’s powerful sorceress and part-time magician Zatanna Zatara.

In fact, you might have a chance to steal that role very soon with a Justice League Dark TV series coming to HBO Max soon.

Lili Reinhart – Invisible Woman (Marvel)

Speaking of incredible options, it’s clear why blonde actress Lili Reinhart was cast to play Betty Cooper on Riverdale (in addition to her passion and charismatic presence).

I think the triple threat of talent also makes her perfect to play Sue Storm, better known as the Invisible Woman, whose return to the big screen once the Fantastic Four enters the MCU is one of the most anticipated events in Hollywood in this. moment.



