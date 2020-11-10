Why There Won’t Be A Second Season Of The Netflix Show

At this point, the chances of The Queen’s Gambit getting a season 2 would be pretty high, even in a climate where Netflix is ​​canceling many of its shows early. However, it is still highly unlikely that we will see a season 2 of The Queen’s Gambit.

We know this by the different denomination that Netflix and other television networks give to their series. Some shows are billed as regular series, which means that they can air over multiple seasons, while others are billed as “limited series” or “miniseries,” which means that they tell a standalone story, to be told in a limited number of episodes, usually over the course of a season.

As The Queen’s Gambit is a limited series, this means that it will likely be one and made on Netflix. There’s a reason for this: The chess drama is an adaptation of a Walter Tevis novel, and the series tells the entire book. And, since Tevis died in 1984, there is no possibility of a follow-up book from which season 2 can take its story.

With that said, the cast has expressed their willingness to return for Season 2 of The Queen’s Gambit, but in very evasive terms. The lead actress, Anya Taylor-Joy, for example, expressed her desire for continuity.

“If I’ve learned anything from being in this industry, never say never. I love the character, and would definitely go back if asked, but I think we left Beth in a good place.”

Although Taylor-Joy said she could return on the off chance there is a season 2 of The Queen’s Gambit, it’s hard to see when she would have time for that.

The actress has five upcoming projects, including Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho (slated for spring 2021), the Mad Max spin-off Imperator Furiosa and The Northman, her reunion with Robert Eggers, the director whose film The Witch made her did. a shooting star.



