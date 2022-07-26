Why the Star Trek Strange New Worlds Crossover Is Brilliant

Along with the perfect surprise, the crossover of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds with Star Trek: Lower Decks is a brilliant idea. Star Trek executive producer Alex Kurtzman hinted at a crossover a few weeks ago during a “Ready Room” with Wil Wheaton, but few trekkers expected the lower decks to be involved in the crossover. “Lower Decks” is, of course, the first animated comedy series “Star Trek”, the third season of which is about to begin on Paramount+, and its popularity among trekkers has only grown. Meanwhile, “Strange New Worlds” recently wrapped the broadcast of its incredibly well-received first season, and production on the second season has already been completed for release in 2023.

The “Strange New Worlds” and “Lower Decks” crossover is perhaps the biggest surprise that was announced during the “Star Trek: Universe” H panel at Comic-Con 2022 in San Diego. Beckett Mariner) and Jack Quaid (Ensign Brad Boimler) returned to smash the panel, causing a hilarious breakdown. Kurtzman then uttered the magic word “crossover,” and Anson Mount, who plays Captain Christopher Pike, officially announced that “Strange New Worlds” intersect with the lower decks. Surprisingly, the crossover entails the appearance of the lower decks actors in live action in the second season of “Strange New Worlds”; Toni Newsom also joked on her Instagram that the crossover would not be “Who framed Roger Rabbit?”. Newsom and Quaid will play Mariner and Boimler (and possibly other actors from the Lower Decks will join them) in the flesh, and they will board Captain Pike’s aircraft carrier Enterprise. At Comic-Con, Mount also indicated that a “cool animated” Captain Pike might appear, so the crossover will be a mix of live action and animation.

“Star Trek: Lower Decks” intersecting with “Strange New Worlds” is so brilliant precisely because no one expected it. But the crossover also has a surprising amount of strange meaning: “Lower Decks” is anything but a crude display of power, but each episode is imbued with love and reverence for “Star Trek.” Thanks to integration with Strange New Worlds, Lower Decks allows the Captain Pike series to further demonstrate its ability to represent any genre in its episodic format (by the way, the format that is used in Lower Decks). “Strange New Worlds” has already established itself as a master of comedy and jokes in “Spock Amok”, and the fantasy-inspired “Elysian Kingdom” received rave reviews for the way the actors of “Strange New Worlds” rushed to play their fairy-tale characters with aplomb. As a catch, the animated series “Star Trek”, which turns into live action, has never been done before, so there is a clear novelty on its side. But it’s also smart marketing that can inspire Strange New Worlds viewers who are wary of the lower decks to try an animated comedy if they like the crossover.

Jack Quaid could be the biggest guest star of Strange New Worlds

In addition, the crossover of “Lower Decks” and “Strange New Worlds” means that Jack Quaid will appear in the Star Trek show live, and this is a big boost for the franchise. Quaid cheerfully voices Boimler, but this versatile actor is also the star of the popular TV series “Boys” and appeared in “Scream” (2022). In addition, Jack boasts that he is part of Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer ensemble cast. Quaid’s star has risen, and his career has taken off. Jack is a popular and respected actor, and there is a high probability that his fans from his other projects will watch “Strange New Worlds” to see him, which will increase the credibility of “Star Trek” as a whole.

In addition, Tony Newsom is a comedic character who has just been in Netflix’s “Space Force” with Steve Carell, Eugene Cordero (Ensign Sam Rutherford) was just in “Loki”, and Jerry O’Connell, who plays Commander Jack Ransom on the lower decks, means O’Connell’s first mate. may appear on screen with his real-life wife Rebecca Romayne, who is number one in Strange New Worlds! “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” has so many brilliant angles and so much potential intersecting with “Star Trek: Lower decks”. This is one of the most attractive ideas the franchise has seen in recent times.