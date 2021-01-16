Why the series honored a member of your team

At the beginning of season 12 of NCIS Los Angeles we saw a curious image that caught the attention of all the fans of the show, when they saw a tribute that was made to the producer of the show, David Bellisario.

The first episode of season 12 of NCIS Los Angeles paid tribute to popular producer David Bellisario, after he died of brain cancer.

Bellisario sadly passed away at age 63 in the summer after a battle with brain cancer. He served as a producer on the Los Angeles-based NCIS spin-off series and also worked on the flagship show.

During the finale of the first episode of season 12 of NCIS Los Angeles, a sweet and emotional title card dedicated to producer David Bellisario appeared on screen.

One of the actors who knew him very well was Sean Murray, who fans know best as Timothy McGee on NCIS, was also Bellisario’s stepbrother.

The next episode 9 of season 12 of NCIS Los Angeles will be this Sunday, January 19, which will show more of what will happen with Marty Deeks and his training.