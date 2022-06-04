Why “The Seeker” was closed after the first season

The Fox television series “The Seeker” was shut down after just one season. The spin-off “Bones” had a fan base when it appeared on the air more than a decade ago. However, the Seeker got the axe after just a year in prime time, and Fox shut down.

Finder debuted in early 2012, in the midst of Bones’ huge success on the Fox network. From Hart Hanson, the creator of “Bones,” the procedural drama series “The Seeker” follows a retired U.S. Army major with an uncanny ability to find anyone and anything. Since “Bones” has been a quiet hit on Fox for a record 12 seasons, the same couldn’t be said for a possible Hanson spinoff based on the backdoor pilot of season 6’s “Bones” 19th episode “The Seeker.” The main character Walter Sherman (Jeff Stults), who served in the army with Agent Booth (David Boreanaz), has never seen his detective stories go beyond 13 episodes.

The short-lived Fox show “The Seeker” ended after just one season for several reasons. The premature cancellation proved that the fans of “Bones” cannot accept the new series of characters. In addition to poor attendance, ratings began to decline. As the series continued to suffer from lower ratings, which put the show in jeopardy, the 13-episode limited edition of “The Seeker” was also shuffled in the network schedule on the Fox channel. On top of that, the mid-season premiere of the show was misunderstood by the public because of its intentions. In fact, baffled fans wondered if “The Seeker” was meant to replace Bones entirely, reflecting the disappointment of ABC’s Goldberg spin-off.

Creator and executive producer Hart Hanson admitted that everything did not go according to plan. Referring to the titular character Walter Sherman, Hanson explained (via the LA Times), “Every character we introduced in Bones was hated from the very beginning.” For example, it took time for the audience to warm up to “Dr. Saroyan” and “Dr. Sweets” from “Bones”. However, due to the fact that his life was so tragically cut short, the Seeker never got a chance to reach the level of Bone’s attractiveness. Even the inclusion of the late, great Michael Clarke Duncan, as well as the advantage of the opening part of the long-running Fox reality show American Idol, could not save the spin-off. The audience loudly expressed their disdain for Hanson, so the cancellation of the show, at least, never came as a complete surprise.

The cool Fox comedy drama that shared the seventh season of “Bones” has angered fans. The show’s creator also told the LA Times that fans had asked him to “stop trying to get the Seeker to get down their throats.” Hart’s creativity began when the main actress (Emily Deschanel) from “Bones” was pregnant, and Fox needed a second series. When the popular show was supposed to have a break, the Seeker took the coveted Dice slot on Thursday evening. So Hanson had to reassure fans that “The Seeker wasn’t there to push the Dice away.”

Deschanel just needed some free time to have a baby. After Fox made the mistake of investing millions of dollars in the spin-off, “The Seeker” was eventually put on hiatus, moving to Fridays after just seven weeks. Similar shifts affected the general audience, which was also observed in the remaining seasons of “Bones” (similarly affected due to problems with rescheduling the schedule and declining ratings). In just one season, The Seeker retains a niche group of fans. Like its predecessor, Bones, some shows are reaching their limit.