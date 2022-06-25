Why the return of Chris Evans’ Human Torch is less likely after “Doctor Strange 2”

ATTENTION: spoilers for the movie “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of Madness”.

Chris Evans expressed a desire to return to the role of the Human Torch, but “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness” has already missed the best opportunity for this. Before Chris Evas became Captain America MCU, the actor played Johnny Storm twice: “Fantastic Four” (2005) and “Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer” (2007), both of which were filmed by Fox. Four years after he was last a Human Torch, Evans began his 8-year journey as Steve Rogers, one of the pillars of the MCU.

At a time when actors playing more than one comic book character were not as common as they are today, Chris Evans’ choice for the role of Captain America shortly after The Fantastic Four was unexpected. However, it didn’t take long before Evans left his mark as Steve Rogers, and any comparisons or memories of Johnny Storm were overshadowed. Unlike the original Fantastic Four franchise, which received mixed reviews and lasted only two films, Chris Evans’ role as Captain America has become synonymous with a decade of ruthless box office. Eight years after Evans first raised the shield in “Captain America: The First Avenger,” “Avengers: Finale” finally offered the end of Steve Roger’s journey.

Despite the apparent end of Steve Rodger’s story in Avengers: Finale, Chris Evans’ eventual return to the role was never considered impossible. However, when asked about possible ways for him to return to the MCU, Evans said that his role as Captain America is already good enough — and that he would prefer to get another chance to play Johnny Storm. After the KVM played with the mechanics of the multiverse in the Spider-Man crossover “Spider-Man: No Way Home” with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield with Spider-Man, the best return of Chris Evans as Johnny Storm would be in the “Multiverse of Madness” — a film that features both versions of KVM. heroes and old Marvel characters as part of the Illuminati team. Instead, not only was Johnny Storm not in the Multiverse of Madness, but the movie preferred John Krasinski to be the Mr. Fantastic of the multiverse, although he could also be the MCU’s Mr. Fantastic, instead of bringing back Ioan Griffith from the 2005 Fantastic Four. . If Reed Richards’ version of Griffith was in the Multiverse of Madness, then Chris Evans’ return as Johnny Storm’s multiverse in the future would have already been predetermined.

Obviously, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” was already full of cameos that didn’t necessarily add much to the story of Strange and the Scarlet Witch, and the appearance of Johnny Storm wouldn’t fit well into the film. However, the option of a completely new version by Reed Richards instead of the version from the Fox movie, which is the opposite of what was done with Professor X in Doctor Strange 2, hints that there are no plans to transfer the original Fantastic Four. throw it back. The MCU movie “Fantastic Four” is already in production, which means that now all attention will be focused on the new cast of the reboot.

Chris Evans could still return as the Human Torch later, especially if the setting of Doctor Strange’s Multiverse of Madness invasions leads to something like Secret Wars. The MCU doesn’t seem to have done away with the multiverse, which means it’s hard to close the door on any cameos or special appearances. However, any possible return of Chris Evans’ Human Torch should make sense from a story perspective, and not just bow to the audience.