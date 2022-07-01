Why the Predator design looks different in Prey, the director explained

Prey director Dan Trachtenberg shares his opinion on how the prequel film Predator differs from the past. Trachtenberg, best known for directing 10 Cloverfield Lane, has been developing a new part of the sci-fi franchise for just over five years, having approached producer John Davis with a screenwriter about their concept. The film was developed and shot secretly under the code name “Skulls” before it was eventually confirmed to be a prequel to Predator with the new title “Prey”.

The action of Prey, led by Legion star Amber Midtander, takes place 300 years ago in the Comanche tribe, where a highly skilled warrior Naru tries to violate the gender norms of his tribe by becoming one of their best hunters. When she and her people are attacked by a technologically advanced Predator, Naru must rise up and use all her skills to hunt down a dangerous alien and put an end to his hunt. Prey is getting ready to be released on Hulu in August, and the authors of the film share their opinions about a key element of the film.

A month before the film’s release, Dan Trachtenberg met with Time Out to discuss Prey. When asked about the difference in the Predator’s design, the director explained that he wanted to make the iconic alien “scarier than we’ve seen before” and how he made it look different. See what Trachtenberg explained below:

“I wanted him to be scarier than we’ve seen before. It’s smart and equipped with advanced technology, and that makes it even more difficult. But since the movie is set 300 years ago, these things should feel a little older than we’ve seen before, but still much more advanced than what we think our Earthlings could handle. I wanted to make sure that the head was more proportional to the body. This predator is much slimmer and less armored than ever. It’s more of a “creature.” It’s still bulky and ferocious.”

With the help of the trailer and the images of Prey, some viewers noticed the difference in the design of the Predator for the prequel film. While some disagreed with the subtle change in the alien’s appearance, many welcomed it as a return to the more menacing and practical appearance seen in the original Predator films, compared to the computer-graphic aliens shown in Shane Black’s Predator, namely a larger version of the hunt for the one who went to Earth. to deliver Predator Killer armor. Trachtenberg’s explanation of the desire to return to the terrible roots of the original “Predator” will surely be good news for fans of the franchise, who really wanted to see how the series returns to what made the film under the direction of Arnold Schwarzenegger work.

Trachtenberg had previously discussed the changes made to the Predator design for Prey, saying in June that his iconic plasma weapon would not be used in the film as he considered it an “instant win button” and wanted to ensure the battle between it and Naru turned out to be exciting for the public. The first trailer for the Predator prequel movie made many viewers excited about Trachtenberg’s more grounded approach to the franchise formula, and many hoped that he could match or even surpass the original film. Only time will tell how viewers will react to the film when Prey is released on Hulu on August 5.