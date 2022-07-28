Why the Polynesian Setting is Perfect for Immortals Fenix Rising

It can be difficult for new intellectual property owners to break through the noise of the countless sequels, remasters and remakes that figure prominently in the video game industry, and some developers are risk averse when it comes to new games. This can be seen in recent months, when companies such as Motive Studio and Remedy Entertainment prefer remakes of classic games rather than developing new ones. However, the risks can pay off from time to time, as players saw in Ubisoft’s 2020 action adventure Immortals Fenyx Rising.

Immortals Fenyx Rising, perhaps, can be compared with the cult The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild due to its aesthetics and a number of gameplay elements, but it is still noticeably different from the large amount of content released by Ubisoft in recent years. . Thanks to its colorful design, intriguing mythological plot and dynamic actions, Immortals Fenyx Rising won over fans and became a somewhat unexpected hit. So much so that there are a lot of rumors that a sequel is in development, but it looks like it may shift the focus to the Polynesian pantheon.

According to rumors, the setting of the sequel

Greek mythology is undoubtedly a rich source of inspiration and is filled with epic stories, compelling characters and heartbreaking tragedies. However, despite its widespread use in video games and other visual media, it is not the only treasure trove of inspiring mythological material. There are countless myths in the world and throughout history that video games could extract from, and it looks like the sequel to Immortals Fenyx Rising could exploit this fact.

Following in the footsteps of Chinese mythology-inspired games like BioWare’s Jade Empire, Immortals Fenyx Rising explored more oriental influences in its Myths of the Eastern Realm DLC. This expansion introduces a new character, Ku, who is tasked with helping the mother goddess from Chinese mythology, Nuwa, restore the balance between heaven and earth again. Some players thought this indicated which direction the next game might be heading, but if industry insider and gaming journalist Jeff Grubb is to be believed, then instead the next game will draw inspiration from Polynesian mythology.

Why it can work so well

Polynesia is a territory consisting of more than a thousand different islands, so just as a decoration, it offers many opportunities. Its lush, green environment and diverse topography are perfect for the game, and the sequel can have the same colorful and highly stylized design as Immortals Fenyx Rising, which aesthetically ties the games together, even if their settings and plots differ. Like Greek mythology, Polynesian mythology contains a diverse pantheon of deities and important figures that perfectly fit into the format laid out in the first game, with its various god-inspired regions and quests.

Polynesian mythology is also incredibly little used as a source of inspiration in modern storytelling, especially compared to the undeniably popular mythologies such as Greek, Roman and Scandinavian mythology, which have largely died out at the moment. The sequel to Immortals Fenyx Rising can further distance itself from similar games and other reductive comparisons by entering new territory and exploring underrepresented cultures such as Polynesia.

There are many intriguing elements that could be explored in the sequel, including stories of space battles, deceptions between deities, creation myths, mass migrations, and epic voyages across the seas. Non-Polynesian players may already be familiar with some characters, such as the cheating hero Maui, who was a character in Disney’s “Moana,” but for many gamers it would be an exciting chance to learn more about another culture.

It is reported that the sequel to Immortals Fenyx Rising is in development.