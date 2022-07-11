Why the Original Overwatch Needs a Competitive Fast Game

Access for those who have subscribed to the second beta version of Blizzard’s Overwatch 2 continues after the first beta version and the initial announcement of the game at Blizzcon 2019. It was planned that all registered players would have access to the beta version of Overwatch 2 by July 14, which is only about four days left before this wave closes.

Those who are currently testing the game, as well as those who watch Overwatch 2 streams, are probably already familiar with the new fast game mode that has been introduced. At the moment, only non-rated modes are available, which have a role-playing queue and an open queue, as well as custom games and a training ground, but a quick game in Overwatch 2 shows how the first game could benefit from such a system.

Overwatch 2 Introduces Competitive Rules in a Fast Game

In the unrated beta, players found that they followed a set of competitive rules, but did not gain or lose Skill Rating Points (SR). This allows each team to fully play each card and experience the game in its entirety. If a player defended on a map such as Kings Row during one round of the game, the game will transfer him and his team to the attack in the next round.

In Overwatch Prime’s “Fast Game” mode, the competitive rules don’t apply, so those looking for a quick queue should recognize that the game they are playing can also be faster. This compromise has disappointed some users in the past, as they may have many reasons to abandon the rated gameplay, even if it’s just a desire to play the game more at ease than what the competitive mode calls for. In addition to not having to worry about SR anymore, not having enough time for long queues and avoiding tilted players, giving up rated games using Overwatch 2’s quick play offers many advantages.

The first Overwatch needs a fast game mode with higher stakes

While many believe that Overwatch 2 should retain this new fast-paced game mode, it seems appropriate that the first Overwatch would treat it the same way. Although the two parts are not much different from each other, fans already know that Overwatch 2 will replace the first game when it comes out. In the months leading up to the original Overwatch’s closure, Blizzard should consider introducing this higher-stakes gameplay to Quick Play before it ceases to be an option.

The unique Overwatch meta deserves to experience a fast game mode that doesn’t have the baggage of ranked game modes. The new 5v5 formula in Overwatch 2 is interesting in itself, but it is obvious that in most cases it will act differently. Not everyone can get into the beta version of Overwatch 2, and even those who have done so do not get a full experience with typical achievements or rewards. Players cannot queue for the competitive mode in beta, which may cause them to return to the first Overwatch. The downside of this return is the lack of a competitive fast-game mode.

After the news that Overwatch 2 is removing levels in exchange for battle pass progress, it’s unclear how competitive mode will match when the game comes out in October. For some, a quick game mode that still follows the competitive rules will be a solution that allows you to fully experience each card without having to delve into higher-stakes content. Until Overwatch 2 is ready, Blizzard should create a quick game mode that follows the same principles as in the original game.

Overwatch 2 is released on October 4 on PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. The beta version is available until July 18.