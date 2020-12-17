Why the next season happens after the pandemic

Fox’s medical drama, The Resident, will premiere its season 4 very soon, but it will take place after the coronavirus pandemic, as decided by the show’s producers.

Unlike the rest of the medical dramas on television, which premiered in November and played out amid the COVID-19 crisis, The Resident’s fourth season will take place in a post-COVID, post-vaccine world.

The Resident co-showrunner himself, Andrew Chapman, clarified, the reason they would do it this way for all viewers of the show:

“You can’t ignore COVID, and we didn’t want to either. We wanted to tell the COVID story, we wanted to honor all frontline medical workers, one group of which is our writing staff.”

Chapman and the rest of the writers imagined that the world would likely be different than it was in June, when the writers room for season four was up and running again.

“We thought that by the time we went on the air (January, February, March 2021), not only the public, but also we, as staff writers, would be so immersed in stories of COVID and COVID, and so fed up with the pandemic and being locked down and the tragedy ”.

For that reason, the program decided that for its fourth season that will premiere in 2021, it will be a post-pandemic, in which the vaccine is already a reality and not just science fiction.

But the premiere episode of the fourth season of The Resident will recall the worst of the pandemic, when doctors and nurses at the fictional Chastain Park Memorial Hospital were flooded with COVID patients.

On top of that they were not only patient, but also included several of their own employees, before depicting the moment when Conrad and Nic finally walked down the aisle. On January 12 we will have season 4 of The Resident.



