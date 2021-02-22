Why the new series could bring Glenn back

Fans weren’t happy with the announcement that The Walking Dead would end after 11 seasons. The long-running zombie drama won’t end its run until 2022 due to the separation of episodes, but AMC already has backups in the works, one of which may soothe irritated nerves.

Tales of the Walking Dead, an anthology series, is in development now at AMC. Lead content creator Scott Gimple defined the series as “individual episodes or arcs of episodes focusing on new and existing characters, backstories, or other independent experiences.”

As the backstories of deceased characters on the show are being told, fans of The Walking Dead could look forward to seeing some of their favorites come back to life, so to speak.

In fact, US Army Sgt. Abraham Ford, played by Michael Cudlitz, gave a “strong and subtle yes” when asked if his character would return along with a “very, very possible.” And fans are already clamoring for the return of one character in particular.

Fans of The Walking Dead are yet to get over the death of Glenn, played by Steven Yeun.

Steven Yeun was on the show for six seasons, and his death came as both a shock and a disappointment to viewers, especially since his relationship with Maggie was unconditional for the show, giving fans something to look forward to amidst the show. dark drama.

It didn’t matter that Glenn died in the comics too. Fans were hoping that the writers and producers would choose to go in a different direction for the TV show. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case, and the gruesome scene turned off fans, some of whom left the series behind. So a prequel to Glenn’s story would certainly be welcome.

Whatever stories the Tales of the Walking Dead producers decide to tell, they won’t be running out of material anytime soon, as the AMC drama has seen its fair share of deaths.