Why the Netflix series is ending after its fourth season

Ozark fans received bittersweet news on June 30 after Netflix confirmed that the show had received the green light for season four. Filming is due to begin in November, according to some of the show’s stars.

Showrunner Chris Mundy has also opened up about his feelings towards the series finally coming to an end. In addition, the next series would be the longest to date with four more episodes in addition to the usual 10 installments.

Sadly, Netflix also revealed that this would be the last Ozark cycle. The fourth season will be split in half, like Lucifer, and the first seven episodes will be released to the platform at once.

Returning cast members will include Jason Bateman as Marty Byrde, Laura Linney as Wendy Byrde, Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore, Sofia Hublitz as Charlotte Byrde and Skylar Gaertner as Jonah Byrde.

Other cast members include Charlie Tahan as Wyatt Langmore and Lisa Emery as Darlene Snell. However, there are questions about whether Madison Thompson will reprise her role as Erin Pierce after her fate was uncertain at the end of season three.

Some wonder if Helen Pierce (Janet McTeer), the cartel attorney, could come back despite being killed. Mundy will return to showrunner as Ozark prepares to retire.

Sadly, there doesn’t seem to be a reason for the show’s ending, but given the success of the third outing, the creators may have wanted to come out on top. Jason Bateman spoke about it and thanked the series for the long journey on the streaming platform.

“We are very happy that Netflix recognized the importance of giving Ozark more time to finish the Byrdes saga well. It has been a great adventure for all of us, both on screen and off, so we are delighted to have the opportunity to bring it home in the most satisfying way possible. “



