Why the iPhone 14 will get a performance boost despite using the A15 chip

It is reported that the iPhone 14 and 14 Max will receive a performance boost compared to the iPhone 13 line, despite the retention of the A15 chip. Earlier this year, a well-known Apple informant Ming-Chi Kuo reported that Apple will offer a new chipset only in the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models, while retaining the A15 Bionic chip from the iPhone 13 in the basic iPhone 14 and 14 Max models. The report, which has since been confirmed by several other sources, including Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman and Taiwanese research firm TrendForce, will be the first time Apple will use different processors for different iPhone models of the same generation.

The iPhone 14 series is expected to offer four models: 6.1-inch iPhone 14, 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max. According to numerous leaks over the past few months, most of the other major updates will also be reserved for the two “Pro” models. This includes a cut-out design and improved OLED technology for display panels. In general, the basic iPhone 14 and 14 Pro will be relatively similar to the iPhone 13 line. However, according to the latest report, the new devices may get some performance improvement compared to last year’s models.

As the informant ShrimpApplePro pointed out, some performance improvements of the iPhone 14 Pro will be associated with a new cellular modem and a new internal design. According to earlier reports, the new 5G modem may be smaller and provide more efficiency than the modem in the iPhone 13 line. The new modem is expected to support both mmWave and sub-6 5G, which means that future iPhones will support the fastest 5G technology offered by US carriers. If the leaks turn out to be accurate, it is highly likely that the basic iPhone 14 and 14 Max will still provide a performance boost compared to the iPhone 13, according to ShrimpApplePro.

Despite using *some* old hardware, the iPhone 14 (not professional) still has some overall performance gains compared to the iPhone 13 series.

New cellular modem, new interior design, etc.

— ShrimpApplePro 🍤 (@VNchocoTaco) August 1, 2022

iPhone 14 is updated compared to iPhone 13

The reports also suggest that all four iPhone 14 models may come with 6 GB of RAM, which will be an improvement over the iPhone 13 series models with 4 GB of memory. However, there will still be a noticeable difference between the memory technologies in the Pro and non-Pro models. According to TrendForce’s June report, although two Pro models will be upgraded to LPDDR5, the two base models will still ship with LPDDR4X memory.

Some other differences between the Pro and non-Pro models this year will include storage options and camera sensors. According to an earlier report, the two more expensive devices may start with 256 GB of memory instead of the 128 GB offered by the two vanilla models. In addition, two Pro models will have up to 1 TB of memory, and the basic variants will have only up to 512 GB. As for the cameras, Apple will again offer dual cameras with the basic iPhone 14 models, leaving triple cameras for more expensive models.