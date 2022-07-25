Why the Harry Potter Films Cut the Coolest Weasley Character Out of Books

There are too many Weasley brothers and sisters in the wizarding world of Harry Potter, and, unfortunately, the film adaptation cut out the coolest member of the family. Harry Potter viewers got to know the Weasley siblings throughout the films, from Harry Potter’s best friend Ron to the mischievous twins Fred and George. However, Charlie Weasley is hardly mentioned in the film adaptations and is the only Weasley not shown on screen. His absence from the films is strange, considering that his character is very interesting in the books.

Charlie Weasley is the second son of Arthur and Molly Weasley. He is briefly mentioned in the films as a brother who studied and worked with dragons in Romania. He is specifically mentioned in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone after Harry, Ron and Hermione discover that Hagrid illegally had a dragon with him. Ron wrote to Charlie to have the dragon sent to a dragon sanctuary in Romania. Apart from his interest in dragons and work in Romania, little is known about the mysterious Weasley brother. According to the Harry Potter books, while studying at Hogwarts, Charlie was the captain of the Quidditch team and a seeker. He excelled in sports, but did not pursue it after graduation, preferring to spend time outdoors in nature.

The Harry Potter series of books is overflowing with various plot points, characters, moments and specific details. Since there was so much to cover, the films had to compromise and eliminate some elements that were in the original story. This has happened with several book-to-film adaptations in the past. Sometimes some parts of the story are cut out if they are not explicitly needed. Although the character of Charlie is very cool and interesting, in the end he was not an important part of the overall Harry Potter story. To save time for exploring the most important storylines, Charlie’s character has unfortunately been cut.

Charlie Weasley would Make Harry Potter movies better

It would be amazing to see Charlie working in Romania in the Harry Potter films. Viewers know that the Magical world extends beyond the United Kingdom. Thanks to the series “Fantastic Beasts” it became clear that witches and wizards exist all over the world. The main Harry Potter films focus only on witches and wizards in the United Kingdom, but if Charlie had more roles in films, viewers would be able to see the work of magicians from all over the world. In the book series, Charlie’s Time Abroad plays a role in the Second Magic War, culminating in the last two films of the series. Charlie was able to recruit foreign wizards to participate in the war while staying in Romania. If it were shown in a movie, the audience would be able to see how huge the Magical World really is.

Unfortunately, Charlie Weasley was not seen in the film adaptations of the Harry Potter series. Charlie’s presence would provide more content about dragons, as well as introduce the audience to the wider world of magic. It would be interesting to see the coolest of the Weasley siblings throughout the films, even if he didn’t add too much to the plot.