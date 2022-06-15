Why the final episode of “Legacy” will be the same as the finale of “The Vampire Diaries,” according to the showrunner

“Legacy” is about to air the final episode that will put an end to what once seemed like an unstoppable universe of “The Vampire Diaries.” Although it already seems that the episode will be emotional, showrunner Brett Matthews said that the finale will actually be very similar to the DV finale.

It seems right that Legacies will follow TVD’s example. While the spin-off of “Primordial” (which itself is a spin-off of “The Vampire Diaries”) worked well with his own storylines, the finale will end in a typical DV style. Brett Matthews discussed the end of “Legacy” with TVLine and teased that the finale would match previous finals.:

This is how many seasons of The Vampire Diaries ended. The penultimate episode was what most shows would consider the finale, and the last episode was grim. That’s what we’ve always wanted to do with “Legacy,” which is a little more action-packed and funny than the other shows in the franchise, but we never had the chance. This was a great opportunity.

While the season four finale may not have been fully planned as a series finale, it looks like it will end on a pretty good note no matter what. The penultimate episode definitely exceeded all expectations, but there will still be surprises in the final episode.

It was recently revealed that after being asked to return “over and over again”, Joseph Morgan will return in the finale of “Legacy” to once again play Klaus Mikaelson. While it is unknown in what capacity he will return, it should be expected that he will be reunited with his tribrid daughter Hope. This family reunion will be expected, especially in light of the fact that Klaus will finally return to our screens after sacrificing himself to save his daughter in the finale of the Primordial series.

The fourth season of “Legacy” was like a roller coaster from the very beginning. After Hope lost Landon, she turned off her humanity, and complete chaos reigned when Hope hurt those she loved and did not listen to reason. Even if it came from the family! This season also saw the departure of Kayleigh Bryant as Josie Saltzman. It’s not known if she’ll be back in the series finale, but hopefully we’ll get an update on how she’s doing from Lizzie or Alaric.

When news of the cancellation of “Legacy” spread online, fans were amazed to realize that the last ongoing show in the TVD franchise was about to end and mark the end of an era. Whether the creator of Julie Plec has plans for another series set in the same universe is still unknown, although she seems to be very busy with other projects, some even in the supernatural genre.

Don't miss one final fight with Super Friends and their enemies in the finale of the series "Legacy", which will air on Thursday, June 16, at 21:00 EST on the CW!