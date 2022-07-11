Why the Falcon & the “Winter Soldier” Star Is Worried He’s the New Captain America

Like one of the eponymous heroes, Wyatt Russell was worried about becoming the new Captain America for the Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Russell starred in the Marvel Cinematic Universe series as John Walker, the titular captain of the US Army Rangers, who was hired by the government to assume the mantle of Captain America after Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson decided to give up the title and the iconic vibranium shield. Walker comes into conflict with Sebastian Stan’s Sam and Bucky Barnes as they battle Flag Smashers around the world, believing himself to be a better Cap than Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers.

Along with Maki, Stan and Russell, the cast of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier includes Erin Kelliman, Danny Ramirez, Georges St. Pierre, Adepero Oduye and the returning Roadies of Don Cheadle, Helmut Zemo Daniel Bruhl and Sharon Carter Emily VanCamp. The series premiered in early 2021, and the series received mostly positive reviews from critics, including praise for the chemistry between Maki and Stan, as well as for Russell’s acting, fighting scenes, and social commentary. Despite the fact that most of his cast received recognition, one star was initially hesitant to join The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

In a recent interview with Collider, Wyatt Russell reflected on his time in the MCU with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Russell recalls that at first he was worried about becoming the new Captain America, and did not dare to audition for the series, although later he felt comfortable when he was explained how his character differs from the character of Chris Evans. See what Russell shared below:

“I feel like every actor says that, but at first I was very hesitant. If you were a fan of Lodge 49, you didn’t think: “This guy will play Captain America.” I had the same reaction. I asked, “Are you guys sure you want me to play Captain America?” You don’t know what you’re auditioning for, so I said, “OK, I’ll go to the audition and see what it is if I get it.” And then I realized and thought: “Okay, cool. Who am I playing?” I had a meeting with Kari Skogland and Zoey Nagelhout at Marvel, and they showed me a picture of Captain America. At first I thought: “Oh my God.” Captain America is very difficult to play because his moral compass always points north. This character is difficult to play. , “I don’t want to play this guy. This shoe is impossible to fill. No. By no means. I’m just not your boyfriend.” And then they said, “No, no, no, it’s a different character.” He turns into this anti-Captain America and Captain America from a bizarre world. When we started talking about it, I thought: “Well, I can own this character because I can make him the way I want, in a certain way.” “

Interestingly, Russell’s hesitancy to join The Falcon and the Winter Soldier as the new Captain America fits well into one of the main themes of the series. The series mainly explores Sam’s difficulties with Rogers, who gave him the nickname Cap at the end of Avengers: Finale, and the subsequent problems associated with Walker’s acceptance of the role, as he turned out to be a more ruthless and unwavering government agent. Marvel CEO Kevin Feige even explained that the idea of making Russell the new Captain America for “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” stems from one of the concepts of the show, in which the government is not satisfied that a black man takes this nickname, which was further explored through Isaiah Bradley and his dark history as a super soldier during the Korean War and subsequent experiments and concealment by the government.

Fortunately for both MCU fans and Russell, Walker briefly retained the title of Captain America in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier after his brutal Flag-Smasher murder was caught on camera. He was subsequently stripped of this nickname, and was later hired by Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Valentina Allegra de Fontaine and given a new title of US agent, which potentially led to his future in the movie Thunderbolts, given that he was the leader of a supervillain. the team that became a superhero, in one of the versions of the comic. Viewers can go back to the time when Russell was Walker, now the entire series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” is broadcast on Disney+.