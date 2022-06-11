Why the director of Jurassic World Dominion avoided the fan service in the sequel

Jurassic World Dominion director Colin Trevorrow said he actively resisted attempts to include too much fan service in the new film. “Dominion” is the sixth and presumably the last part of the long—running dinosaur franchise, which began with Spielberg’s cult box office film “Jurassic Park” in 1993. Trevorrow directed the fourth film in the franchise, “Jurassic World” in 2015, which marked the beginning of a completely new trilogy and earned a lot of money by itself, becoming the No. 1 film of the year. Although it was higher on the list at the time of its release, as it was knocked down by the titanic success of Marvel projects such as the blockbuster Spider-Man: There is No Way Home, it currently also ranks 8th among the highest-grossing domestic films. for all the time.

Jurassic World is heavily imbued with nostalgia, using a Star Wars-style approach. This includes an episode that takes place in the original Jurassic Park, which has now become an abandoned area on the island where a new sparkling Jurassic world has been built. There are also more specific references, including a T-Rex devouring a goat, a Jake Johnson shirt from Jurassic Park, and a re-appearance of the Jurassic Park cartoon mascot Mr. DNA.

THR recently met with Trevorrow to discuss Jurassic World Dominion and the handling of Steven Spielberg’s legacy. During the conversation, he reflected that the cult blockbusters of the 70s and 80s have become entrenched in the minds of fans and are very important. While Jurassic World was full of references, he wanted to be “really balanced and restrained with nostalgia,” and in the new film he actively resisted the instinct to add additional references, instead relying on homage that “will happen naturally” because the original film is part of it. The DNA of filmmaking. Read the full quote below:

I tried to be really balanced and restrained with nostalgia in all the films. In the first one, it was done in order to tell the audience very clearly that we are in the same world, that these things really happened, these characters exist somewhere out there, which was important to establish now that you have seen the Dominion. It’s all very delicate, because we really care about these films. In many cases, the movies we watched as children are now our belief systems. Movies are important to us in a way that I’m not sure they could have mattered to people throughout our history. There is something about films made in the 70s and 80s that aroused great passion among those who loved them.

And so, when dealing with this problem, I just completely resist nostalgia and reverence at every step, because I know that it will happen naturally. I know it’s in my DNA. It will end on the screen, and therefore everything that appears on the screen will be the most natural, organic and relaxed part. But as you can see in this movie, I really just wanted to send the characters on a whole new adventure, expose them to a whole new danger and not have them repeat lines from the first movie, which is an easy instinct.

Jurassic World Dominion certainly has such an indissoluble connection to the original film that Trevorrow didn’t have to go the extra mile. As has been widely publicized, this is the film that finally brought together the original trio from the first film — Jeff Goldblum’s Dr. Ian Malcolm (who had previously appeared briefly in 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom) and Sam Neal’s Dr. Alan Grant. , and Dr. Ellie Sattler by Laura Dern, with the new cast of the Jurassic World trilogy. The film also features performances by B.D. Wong as his original character Dr. Henry Wu and Campbell Scott as Dr. Lewis Dodgson, who replaced the original actor Cameron Thor.

Although Trevorrow did not include any references to specific lines or more detailed elements, Jurassic World Dominion is still replete with links to the original Jurassic Park. Fans of the franchise will certainly still get the nostalgia they crave. I hope they will also appreciate how Trevorrow has tried to take the franchise even further beyond the original, expanding the world of the franchise, as well as the world of its iconic dinosaur group.