Why the director of “John Wick” will not shoot “Daredevil” MCU

Chad Stahelski, who made films about John Wick, told why he did not shoot “Daredevil: Born Again.” Daredevil’s first foray into television was associated with the Netflix series of the same name, which aired for three seasons between 2015 and 2018. After Marvel removed all of its original programs from streamers, the future of Matt Madrock played by Charlie Cox remained unclear, and there was little hope for his return. Meanwhile, Marvel has combined all its shows on Disney+, which prompted ardent fans of “Daredevil” to turn to the possibility of returning “Man without Fear” to the screens. Their wish was finally fulfilled in Spider-Man: No Home, followed by an announcement confirming that the new Daredevil show is officially taking place on Disney+.

More details about the “Daredevil” reboot were revealed at the Marvel panel at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2022 Hall H in July. There, Kevin Feige announced that Cox would return again to play Madrock, and Vincent D’Onofrio would also reprise his role as Kingpin. The show has received an order for 18 episodes, and its premiere is scheduled for early 2024 as part of the fifth phase of Marvel. Before Cox returns as the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen, he will appear as a Daredevil in the films “The Hulk Woman” and “Echo,” but the full story of Madrock will be revealed only in the reboot show.

Now, in a new interview with Comic Book, the head of “John Wick 4” Chad Stahelski told whether he is ready to become the director of “Daredevil: Born Again.” The creator of the film, it seems, was not so ready – he explained the disadvantages of obtaining well-known intellectual property, stressing that if he was to shoot episodes for “Daredevil: Born Again”, he would need to fulfill the requirements of the audience, studio and source. the nuances of the materials, which means that he will not have enough creative freedom, and his work may seem repetitive.

“As for Daredevil, it’s the same. It’s like I’ve just been let off the leash for literally nine years, and I’m doing whatever I want. And if I want John Wick to go to fucking space in [John Wick: Chapter 5], he will go to fucking space.

“Look at the director’s challenge, right? The fans want us to do something that fits in with what they’ve seen before. So it’s a bit nostalgic and similar to what they want, but perverse enough to be different and fresh. saying that. You want the same thing, but different. How do you keep doing this with 50 objects from “Star Wars”? a line when you’re dealing with existing intellectual property, especially something as large-scale as a 75-year-old superhero comic or a 40-year-old Star Wars fan base.

Stahelski’s comments make sense. While “Daredevil: Born Again” is long-awaited, the opportunities for the creative team are somewhat limited, given that the show has already been made before and viewers expect the same strict adherence to the source material as Netflix’s “Daredevil.” In any Daredevil series, viewers want certain harsh procedural elements and an action adventure about superheroes, and any deviation from this genre or format can lead to polarization.

Also, while the prospect of Matt Madrock reappearing in Marvel history is quite exciting, there are still a lot of questions surrounding the superhero. Showrunners will need to decide which part of the Daredevil story from the Netflix show is canon and which of the original characters will appear again. Also, since Daredevil is one of the MCU’s most important street heroes, Disney and Marvel will surely have a greater degree of control over the character. It will be impossible to tell some stories, as their ramifications may disrupt continuity within a larger MCU. The studio may also have some conditions for the tone of the show, which means it won’t be as dark as it used to be. Given all these limitations, it would be better for Daredevil: Born Again to hire a creative team with experience working with superhero studios and comic book franchises. Such a team will have an idea about the development of projects within the established IP with limited autonomy and, therefore, will be able to satisfy both fans and the expectations of the studio.