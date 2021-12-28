Why the death of this character was the one that caused the greatest shock to fans

Lucifer, the diabolical drama that kept millions of fans hooked for six seasons, premiered on the Fox channel in 2016 and reached its devastating conclusion in September 2021 via the streaming platform Nelflix, ending the story of Lucifer Morningstar and his beloved Chloe Decker.

Starring Tom Ellis and Lauren German, Lucifer has been in the hearts of fans ever since it first appeared on screens. Canceled after three seasons, the faithful viewers of the supernatural series achieved through an intense campaign that Netflix rescued the program, which has served as an example for other television programs.

The series got a fourth installment on the streamer, with an ending scheduled for season 5, the stories of which were planned and largely filmed. However, due to the immense success and overwhelming support of legions of viewers around the world, Netflix decided to renew the series for a sixth and final season.

It was late last year, when the crew and cast began filming for Lucifer season 6, culminating work in mid-2021 and appearing on the streaming platform on September 10 as anticipated, with a total of 10 episodes.

But, as the drama was about to wrap up season 5, a surprise left all Lucifer fans devastated by the death of one of the show’s most beloved characters, and that he didn’t deserve to conclude his arc in such a way. Viewers were shocked when Detective Dan Espinoza was vilely murdered by one of Lucifer’s enemies, while he was conducting an investigation into Amenadiel’s missing necklace.

Lucifer was a supernatural detective drama that mixed suspense with comedy. A combination that managed to penetrate the audience that remained faithful for six seasons. However, while throughout the series no beloved characters had died, it was not until the second part of season 5 that Dan succumbed after being wounded by a gunshot.

The truth is that this was one of the most devastating deaths on television in 2021, especially because of the way it happened. Seeing Dan Espinoza die in Chloe’s arms and then the grief caused by his daughter Trixie in the hospital in front of family and friends. The only bright light Lucifer showed in season 6 was his path to heaven.