Why the box office of “Minions: The Rise of Gru” completely destroyed Lightyear

“Minions: The Rise of Gru” finally surpassed the disappointing box office of Lightyear for the first weekend. The fifth film in the Despicable Me franchise was finally released on the weekend of July 4 after a two-year delay due to the pandemic. Given the impressive box office receipts, it becomes clear that the past two years have not affected the popularity of Gru’s naughty yellow buddies in any way.

In just its first weekend, “Minions 2” surpassed the box office of “Lightyear,” Pixar’s related prequel/spin-off “Toy Story.” The Bright Year was the first film from the beloved animation studio released in theaters after “Forward” 2020, but the drawing of Buzz Lightyear’s film without Tim Allen was not enough to get big box office receipts. Explaining the cancellation of the release of the film Seeing Red in theaters earlier in 2022, Disney president of distribution Kareem Allen spoke about how family films are still trying to reach the pre-pandemic box office level. The release of “Minions: The Rise of Gru” finally broke this disappointing box office trend, calling into question Allen’s earlier prediction.

With a gross domestic revenue of over $127 million, Minions: The Rise of Gru broke the previous Transformers: Dark of the Moon record for the highest-grossing weekend on July 4 by more than $14 million, but this is not the only record that the film has broken. Grossing more than $202 million worldwide in three days, “Minions: The Rise of Gru” quickly became the highest-grossing family film since the pandemic first closed theaters in 2020. Best shooter: Maverick. As the most profitable animation franchise of all time, Illumination’s Despicable Me is no stranger to challenging the industry dominance of Disney and Pixar animation studios. Nevertheless, such a huge defeat of Lightyear, a film associated with the beloved Toy Story franchise, is a clear indicator that Lightyear failed to attract the attention of a family audience. Whether it’s the film’s more explicit connection to the mainstream franchise or the broader appeal of its slapstick-oriented comedy, there are several possible explanations for the success of “Minions 2.” That’s why “Minions: The Rise of Gru” managed to surpass Lightyear so significantly.

How far are the box office Minions: The Rise Of Gru is Compared to Lightyear

Minions: The Rise of Gru grossed almost $219 million worldwide in the first four days after its release. This is a good start for a family movie, as the school semester ends with the summer holidays, which guarantees further ticket sales over the next few months. Only in the first weekend, “Minions 2” is far ahead of the disappointing box office of Lightyear. The worldwide box office of the new Pixar film currently stands at more than $188 million, which is almost $30 million less than the box office debut of “Minions 2”. The discrepancy between “Minions 2” and “Lightyear” becomes more obvious when comparing the initial box office receipts of both films. The box office of “Minions 2” domestically amounted to more than $ 125 million compared to the box office of Lightyear only $ 50.5 million. With a one-month break between the release of each film, “Minions” will easily continue to rise in the box office charts. The popularity of the film will ensure constant screenings in network cinemas, especially because the choice between “Minions”, the highest-grossing family film since 2020, and the poorly received “Light Year” does not cause difficulties when it comes to providing child-friendly counter-programming. for the upcoming release of Thor: Love and Thunder.

Why the box office of “Minions: The Gru Uprising” blew away the light year

The GentleMinions trend on social media has undoubtedly provided an unexpected bonus to the box office Minions: The Rise of Gru, but the film’s high performance isn’t just a quirk of meme culture. It is quite obvious that “Minions” are very popular with both old and young audiences. Their childish humor touches the inner world of the usually cynical theater audience and has become the key to the success of the Despicable Me franchise. Their unique nonsensical language and deceptively simple visual design are firmly embedded in the popular culture of the five films in which they appeared. After a two-year delay due to the pandemic, there is something cathartically silly about the farce and farting jokes of “Minions 2” for viewers. People know what to expect from Despicable Me/Minions movies. However, Lightyear failed to convey to potential viewers what they could expect from the film.

Lightyear’s marketing failed to convey the purpose of the Toy Story spin-off. It was billed as a kind of origin story, representing the movie in the universe that inspired the Buzz Lightyear doll from the Toy Story movies.