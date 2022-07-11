Why the box office of “Love and Thunder” surpassed “Ragnarok” (despite the worst reviews)

Warning! SPOILERS for the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder”.

Despite mixed reviews, “Thor: Love and Thunder” performed better at the box office than its predecessor “Thor: Ragnarok”. The fourth film in the Chris Hemsworth franchise and the second, directed by Taika Waititi, grossed $143 million in North America compared to $123 million of “Ragnarok”. It continues a promising summer trend for movie theaters after impressive performances by Top Gun: Maverick, Jurassic World Dominion and Minions: The Rise of Gru.

It also continues the promising trend of the “Thor” franchise, which is gaining momentum in terms of box office receipts. Each film works better than the previous one: the first film “Thor” was released in 2011 and grossed $ 65 million. “Thor: Love and Thunder” reunites Thor with Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) to fight Gorr, the butcher god (Christian Bale). and Thunder was a case of diminishing returns, despite the high box office.

Despite the fact that the film “Thor: Love and Thunder” is slightly behind the planned $150 million planned by Marvel Studios, the film “Thor: Love and Thunder” significantly exceeded the box office of “Ragnarok” in 2017. Worldwide, the film “Thor: Love and Thunder” opened ahead of expectations, grossing $ 159 million, bringing the total amount for the first weekend of the film to $ 302 million. This strong performance is due to mixed reviews and viewer reviews, which led to Thor films achieving the worst Rotten Tomatoes average in the MCU. Here’s everything viewers need to know about the discrepancy between the critical and commercial performance of Love and Thunder.

Why Thor: Love & Thunder Reviews are Worse than Thor: Ragnarok

After the more serious and sometimes bombastic tone of the two previous Thor films, critics praised Taika Waititi for emphasizing the inherent comedy and sense of wonder inherent in the space viking with the magic hammer. “Ragnarok” was also praised for its colorful visual style, which actually resembled comic book pages, which previous Thor films — and, of course, MCU films — avoided with their more mundane superheroes. All of this is present in “Thor: Love and Thunder”, including a scene taking place in a colorless realm that reverses the colorful vision of Ragnarok Waitit. However, if Waititi’s irreverent sense of humor and love of improvisation refreshed Thor’s franchise in Ragnarok, critics and viewers are already tired of his approach.

Reviews of Thor: Love and Thunder were divided on the merits of Waititi’s approach to the film, citing tonal inconsistencies between huge comic characters such as Russell Crowe’s Zeus and the more serious and theological themes underlying the storyline of Gorr, the Butcher God. This has led some critics to conclude that this tonal mismatch means that neither the comedy nor the more serious elements work together in a satisfactory way. While the comedy has elevated Ragnarok, reviews claim that the comedy in “Love and Thunder” is too frivolous to address the big issues of cancer, responsibility and religion.

How the box office at the opening of the film “Thor: Love and Thunder” surpassed the box office of “Ragnarok”

The history of the box office of the “Thor” franchise shows that each new film works better than the previous one. Therefore, it was incredibly likely that “Thor 4” became the most successful opening for the “Thor” franchise, despite what viewers can learn from the reviews of “Thor: Love and Thunder”. Although there is no return of Patrick Stewart or Andrew Garfield, as in “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of Madness” or “Spider-Man: there is no way home”, yet there are many things that can attract an audience to “Torah: Love and Thunder”.

Taika Waititi’s continued involvement is a key factor as his star continues to grow through the creation of popular shows such as “Dogs of the Reservation” and “Our Flag Means Death.” Given the poor state of the franchise after “Thor: The Kingdom of Darkness,” viewers may have been less inclined to take risks in the third Thor movie in the first weekend. After the positive reviews and the huge critical and commercial success of Ragnarok, the audience knew what to expect from Thor: Love and Thunder, and wanted to see more Thor films from Taika Waititi after Ragnarok. As the only original Avenger with his own franchise, Chris Hemsworth’s Thor also endears himself to those who have grown up in the MCU since the beginning, which inspires loyalty at the box office.

Why reviews of the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder” have not hurt its box office (yet)

As a rule, critics do not influence the first weekend for such major franchise films as “Thor: Love and Thunder”. These films have an ardent audience around the world who wants to be among the first to see them in order to avoid spoilers on social networks.