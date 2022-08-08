Why the “Back to the Future” sequels will Never Surpass the box office of the originals

All three parts of the “Back to the Future” trilogy are considered giants of the time travel subgenre — and rightly so — but there are several reasons why the sequels “Back to the Future 2” and “3” have never surpassed everyone. office results of the first film. Released in 1985, Back to the Future did an incredible job of turning a fairly linear narrative into an exciting exploration of the dangers of time travel. Just as the stereotypical mad scientist from the movie Doc Brown turns the DeLorean into a groundbreaking invention, “Back to the Future” turns its taut storyline into an ingenious depiction of growing up and complex family relationships.

While most sequels follow the beaten path and repeat the legacy of its predecessor, “Back to the Future 2” dares to take a different path. Instead of going back to the past, “Back to the Future 2” draws attention to the timeline of the future and focuses more on the confusing nature of time travel. Although it has less heartiness and nostalgia than Back to the Future, it compensates for these pitfalls with its ambition and high-stakes drama. “Back to the Future 3”, having almost created a redundant template for the franchise, deviates even more from the components of its previous films and leaves its mark by changing the roles of Marty and Doc. Each part of the trilogy is worthy of praise in itself, but not all of them were equally appreciated at the box office.

RELATED: Back to the Future: What if Eric Stolz had played Marty McFly?

With an initial box office of $389 million, the first film “Back to the Future” topped the box office of the trilogy. “Back to the Future 2” was not far behind with box office receipts of $332 million, but its budget was almost twice as large as the first one. After the financial downturn of the second film, “Back to the Future III” further weakened the box office of the franchise, earning about $ 244 million. The sudden drop in box office receipts of the “Back to the Future” franchise can be explained by the fact that, despite large budgets, most sequels do not bring in more profit than their predecessors (via Contently). However, in addition to empirical data and facts, there were other factors that contributed to the failure of the “Back to the Future” sequels and their box office results.

Why the box office receipts of “Back to the Future, Part III” were the lowest in the entire franchise

As franchise producer Bob Gale explained (via Den of Geek), “Back to the Future 2” and “3” would benefit greatly if they were marketed as part of a trilogy rather than as separate projects. Initially, the producer wanted to promote “Back to the Future 2” as part of a three-part franchise, but the president of Universal did not agree. The trailer for “Back to the Future 3” was eventually shown at the end of the screenings of “Back to the Future 2”, but the producer believes that the exciting ending of “Back to the Future 2” simply did not appeal to most people too much, which means that it did not bring much benefit to the audience. the third film. Bob Gale’s argument makes sense because, in hindsight, movies seem much better when they are watched sequentially and viewed as intertwined strands of the same fabric.

“Back to the Future” is still an independent film, and even in the second part there is enough intrigue about time travel to interest most viewers. Part III, however, is more like a character study that is best enjoyed when the beloved characters of the trilogy are treated like a swan song. In this regard, it would be fair to say that the decline in box office receipts of “Back to the Future 3” can be primarily explained by its poor-quality marketing and sudden shifts in plot bits. Considering how much movie marketing has changed with the advent of the Internet, Back to the Future sequels would probably have much more virality if they were released today. Fortunately, even without receiving an initial evaluation, the sequels have stood the test of time.