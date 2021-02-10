Why Teresa Mendoza could give birth to an heir

Queen of The South was renewed for season four last year, the drama is expected to return in June this year, picking up where season four ended with James Valdez (Peter Gadiot) reuniting with Teresa Mendoza (Alice Braga). But is Teresa going to have another unexpected surprise in season five?

The fourth season of Queen of The South ended with Teresa making a deal with top Russian drug lord Oksana Volkova (Vera Cherny). This means that Teresa could soon make a name for herself in New York, where her drug operation will diversify.

However, in the final moments of the series, James returned with a wounded abdomen, claiming that there was someone looking for her, let’s not forget, the identity of this pending threat was not revealed before the end of the season. So Teresa will be pregnant in Queen of The South season 5?

Unfortunately, Teresa hasn’t had the best of luck when it comes to men during Queen of The South. Her first true love, Guero Davilas (Jon Michael-Ecker), initially involved her with the cartels and died near the end of season three while trying to escape Camila Vargas (Veronica Falcon) with Teresa driving the getaway car.

Teresa then had an affair with James, who fans have been rooting for since day one, but he left in season three when she questioned his loyalty and even though he is gone, Teresa has developed a spark with the musician. New Orleans’ Eddie Bucks (Bailey Chase).

On the other hand, actress Alice Braga who plays Teresa joked that there could be romance for her in the fifth season of Queen of The South, but it would not be an easy thing.

With the possibility of a romance in the air for season five with Eddie and James, could it lead to Teresa getting pregnant and, if so, with whose child?

Does this mean that Teresa wants a child of her own and that she would be willing to give up her drug empire to try to start over as her mother? You can watch Queen of the South through the Netflix platform.