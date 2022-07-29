Why Sydney and Isaiah are the most problematic couple in the 4th season of “Love Island” in the USA

It might have seemed like love at first sight for Sidney Pate and Isaiah Campbell on Love Island USA, but over the course of season 4, the couple turned out to be quite problematic. Sydney and Isaiah met during the season premiere, and despite the fact that some islanders are trying to get in their way, they are still interested in each other. When Valerie Bragg arrived at the villa, she was ready to explore things with Isaiah. Unfortunately, she quickly realized that she had no special connection with him, and followed the sparks with some other islanders. However, this does not mean that Sydney and Isaiah were already safe.

When siblings Bria and Chazz Bryant arrived at the villa, Love Island fans in the US decided to stir up drama by voting for Isaiah to go on a date with Bria. While the two got along, there wasn’t much chemistry, and Chazz eventually chose Timmy Pandolfi for his sister to hook up with. At this point, Sidney and Isaiah were not connected because Andy Voyen decided to put Isaiah in a dead end by choosing his partner in the last round of reconnection. Having no other choice, Isaiah went with Madi, but when he found out from Chazz the truth about Sydney and Andy, the Love Island contestant became enraged.

Sydney and Isaiah’s tumultuous romance may be masquerading as passionate love, but the two are incredibly toxic to each other. During episode 1, Sidney stepped forward behind Isaiah, and he hardly hesitated before running up to her, but after a few episodes, things quickly changed. Isaiah decided that he wanted to meet other Islander women, and Sydney did not take his confession lightly. She burst into tears when he met Valerie, but they reconciled soon after. Unfortunately, it wasn’t happily ever after for the Love Island couple. It seemed that Sydney wanted to have the opportunity to hurt Isaiah, so despite her feelings for him, she recognized Andy behind his back. Their friendly conversation escalated when they started kissing, still unbeknownst to Isaiah.

During the reunion that eventually sent Valerie home, Andy enthusiastically chose Sydney, and with a smile on her face, she ran to her new partner. Isaiah was understandably offended and later started kissing Madi in their bed. Sydney didn’t like that the tables had changed, and the next day she broke down in front of her fellow Islanders. Fans found this reaction rather hypocritical. The situation worsened after Chazz told Isaiah about the kiss. The star of “Love Island” USA broke back into the villa and ran into Andy. Isaiah was so angry that all he could do was repeat the phrase “do you want to tell me something or not” until Andy confessed. Later, Sidney also confessed to the kiss. Surprisingly, the next day, the couple was fine again. Sydney told her ex-partner that she still had feelings for him, and he immediately accepted her apology.

At the moment, it seems that Isaiah and Sydney will reunite again the next time they have the opportunity. The mutual nature of their relationship is very problematic, but neither of them seems to know about the red flags flying high above the Island of Love. They both seem to be addicted to toxicity, and Sydney even admitted at the beginning of the season that she likes to play games in their relationship. While it’s normal for Islanders to want to meet more than one participant, Isaiah and Sydney may have to change their approach. At this rate, they can reach the final of “Love Island” in the USA, but not without emotionally destroying each other several more times.