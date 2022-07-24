Why Spider-Man wasn’t at Comic-Con 2022 (and he’s Not in Phase Five)

There was no mention of Spider-Man in the MCU Phase 5 list—and for good reason. The presentation of Marvel SDCC 2022 delighted the audience: the studio confirmed the entire plan of Phase 5 and even some key names of Phase 6. Moreover, the president of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige said that phases 4 to 6 will be known under the general name “The Saga of the Multiverse”. confirming the comprehensive direction of the MCU.

In truth, it has long been clear that the multiverse will be the key to the future of the MCU. “Avengers: Finale” introduced time travel to the MCU, and “Loki” built on that by introducing the multiverse. Since then, Marvel has used the concept of the multiverse as an opportunity to explore alternate timelines and universes in “What If…?”, as well as in two major blockbusters — “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”. – focused around this concept. These films clearly positioned Doctor Strange and Spider-Man as the key to the Multiverse saga.

Surprisingly, however, the MCU’s Phase 5 list doesn’t seem to include any Spider-Man movies. His absence is quite remarkable, given that he has already become a major multiverse player, and Sony has allowed his films to be woven into the wider MCU multiverse. Presumably, Spider-Man will return in Avengers: Secret Wars at least at the end of Phase 6, so many viewers are wondering why his future wasn’t announced along with the plans for Phases 5 and 6.

Why doesn’t Spider-Man have a fifth phase?

However, there is a direct reason why Marvel didn’t announce the Spider-Man movie in stages 5 and 6; it’s because this announcement will be made by Sony. It’s important to remember that while the Marvel-Sony deal means Spider-Man is part of the MCU, the film rights to it belong to Sony; Marvel is releasing Spider-Man films on Sony’s behalf, and they will presumably continue to do so in the future because neither company is interested in changing the terms of the agreement. However, this means that Sony must announce, plan and sell Spider-Man films in coordination with Marvel. It would be inappropriate if Marvel Studios announced a Sony movie as part of Phases 5 and 6.

All this means that the Phase 5 and 6 plans announced at SDCC 2022 should really be considered as a minimum, and not as a final draft. In truth, Marvel has never stuck rigidly to its schedules, and the MCU’s Phase 4 plan has been constantly changing—often due to factors beyond Marvel’s control, including their relationship with Sony. It’s safe to assume that the Spider-Man movie will be inserted somewhere, although it’s hard to guess the exact location right now because it will depend on Tom Holland’s availability the most.

