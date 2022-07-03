Why “Spider-Man 2002” was not filmed for so long

Sam Raimi’s “Spider-Man” is one of the most influential films in the superhero genre, but the path to success was not easy, and the first high—budget Spider-Man film faced various obstacles that delayed the project. Spider-Man is one of the most popular and beloved characters in Marvel comics, and over the years he has been adapted for other media, with various TV shows and video games, but he has achieved more success on the big screen. The Marvel cinematic universe currently has its own version of the web, but that wouldn’t be possible without Spider-Man Sam Raimi.

In 2002, Sony released Spider-Man directed by Sam Raimi with Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker, Kirsten Dunst as Mary Jane Watson, James Franco as Harry Osborne and Willem Dafoe as Norman Osborn/The Green Goblin. “Spider-Man” explores the origin story of the spider-catcher after high school student Peter Parker, who was bitten by a genetically modified spider giving him powers. Meanwhile, Norman Osborn’s experiment on himself with an unstable performance-enhancing chemical goes wrong, and he goes crazy, becoming a Green Goblin. The critical and commercial success of Spider-Man led to two sequels and made it one of the most influential superhero films ever, but it wasn’t easy to achieve.

Although Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man was not the character’s debut on the big screen, as three films were released between 1977 and 1981, which were shown in Europe, and a Japanese film in 1978, it was the largest film project about Spider-Man at that time. . However, the process of preparing for the filming of “Spider-Man” was complicated, and since the 1980s the project has been postponed several times due to the fact that the rights to the adaptation of the character were transferred from one studio to another, and the scripts were far from what Spider-Man really is. various changes of directors and even the termination of a couple of production companies.

The development of the Spider-Man movie began in the early 1980s, when producer Roger Corman was responsible for it at Orion Pictures. Stan Lee was invited to write the script, but the project did not move forward due to budget disputes between Corman and Lee. Then the rights to the film adaptation of Spider-Man were acquired by producers Menachem Golan and Yoram Globus from The Cannon Group, who, with the help of Leslie Stevens, developed a script more horror-oriented, since they did not quite understand the essence of the film. character (illustrative example: according to the script, Peter Parker turns into a tarantula man), and Tobe Hooper signed up for the role of director. Since Stan Lee didn’t like the horror that the studio was aiming for, he demanded that a new script be written, and after that, Spider-Man underwent various rewrites, although this was not the main problem that the project faced.

The Spider-Man movie was canceled because Cannon was acquired by Pathe and Golan left the studio, but took the rights to the character with him and founded his own studio, 21st Century Film. Golan failed to raise funds and had to sell the rights to the Spider-Man film adaptation in three different ways: Carolco (theatrical release), Sony/Columbia (home video release) and Viacom (television rights). After that, James Cameron joined the project, and it seemed that it was finally going to become a reality, but Golan sued Carolco for trying to make a film without his participation. Fox tried to acquire the rights to the film adaptation of Spider-Man so that Cameron could move on, but it failed, and Cameron continued to work on Titanic. In 1996, Marvel (as well as 21st Century and Carolco) filed for bankruptcy, but got out of it in 1998, when the rights to Spider-Man returned to them, and they were then sold to Sony Pictures, and after a couple more problems (although insignificant compared to what had already happened) Spider-Man was finally on the right track when Sam Raimi became director.

Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man became the highest-grossing superhero movie at the time and is among the top three highest-grossing films of 2022, and is credited with redefining the modern superhero genre and the summer blockbuster. Spider-Man has been through hell and back for years, but the long wait and all the obstacles he overcame eventually paid off.