Why Single Player Mode will never work in Apex Legends

The battle royale genre has come a long way in the last five years or so. Starting with games like PUBG and, of course, Fortnite, Battle royales took a while to become mainstream, but once they did, they quickly took over the market. In the years following the release of PUBG and Fortnite, almost every major publisher tried to oust Battle Royale, and while most were unsuccessful, EA’s Apex Legends stood out from the crowd. Even though it was released by EA, the most famous publisher, Apex Legends was clearly a game made with a lot of heart and a lot of talent, and therefore it is considered one of the best royal battles.

While Apex Legends follows most of the conventions and rules of the Battle Royale genre, there are a few places where it deviates from the norm, and one of the biggest places is the lack of any single player mode. Although games such as Call of Duty: Warzone and Fortnite always encourage players to team up with others, promotional party features are constantly appearing on their main menu, they still offer a single player mode for those who want to participate in a match alone and fight their rivals. opponents in 1x1s. There is no such mode in Apex Legends and most likely will not be in the future, but there is a good reason for that.

Apex Legends relies on team dynamics

A key element that distinguished Apex Legends from the competition after its release in 2019 was the character-driven gameplay, which transferred the complex team dynamics of something like Overwatch into the battle royale genre. Since each game character, known as a Legend, has its own unique set of abilities, players were invited to spend hundreds of hours in the game. Gamers had to take the time to understand how each ability works, how they should be used in certain situations and, most importantly, how they should be used in combination with the abilities of other legends.

Initially, Apex Legends was released with eight unlockable legends. Although the list was not as large as in Overwatch, it turned out to be ideal for those who are just starting to play Apex. While Apex Legends has only one goal — to eliminate all other players, the scenarios that players may find themselves in during the match are countless, and each new round is a chance to learn something new about the game mechanics and abilities of the Legends. . To really succeed in Apex Legends, players must have a good understanding of their own abilities as well as the abilities of their teammates, because once the shootout begins, the team will need to use their abilities quickly and effectively to gain the upper hand. .

As of season 13, there are now 21 legends in Apex Legends, and the game has never been more challenging and exciting. However, although some of these legends have abilities that work in 1-on-1 settings, a significant portion of them do not, which would make a large percentage of the list virtually unplayable if Apex Legends got a single mode. Offensive legends like Ash, Bangalore and Fuse will work in a 1 on 1 scenario, their abilities are different forms of attack, but even these legends will not be 100% transferred to single player mode, since most of their ultimate abilities are still centered around team play. Also, when it comes to support heroes like Lifeline and Loba, their abilities make them practically useless in potential solo mode.

If Respawn Entertainment adds a single mode to Apex Legends, the developer will have to radically change the legends of the game or provide completely new sets of movements and abilities specially designed for single mode. It’s not impossible, but it’s unlikely that fans will ever see single player mode in Apex Legends.

Apex Legends is already available for mobile devices, PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.