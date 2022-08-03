Why Silent Night, Deadly Night 2 Was So Legendarily Bad

The sequel to the Christmas slasher Silent Night, Deadly Night 2 is often called “so bad it’s even good,” and there are several reasons why it ended that way. It’s no secret that the action of horror movies like holidays. A lot of people assume it goes back to John Carpenter’s original Halloween, but it actually goes back to the original 1974 Black Christmas. Since then, the Christmas scare has been a favorite target of horror filmmakers, and “Silent Night, Deadly Night 2” directed by Harry Lee is no exception.

Of course, the original Silent Night, Deadly Night of 1984 was far from great. It was made on the cheap with the sole purpose of making quick money on the slasher craze, mostly featured a bad game and was delayed in places, despite the fact that it was short. However, what brought Silent Night, Deadly Night to its cult fan base were the bloody and creative murders, the unintentionally hilarious moments, and of course the controversy surrounding it; as protests dogged Silent Night, Deadly Night out of theaters just two weeks later.

In many ways, Silent Night, Deadly Night 2 is objectively even worse than its predecessor. Half of its duration consists of slightly altered footage from the first film, and the acting varies from terrible to hilariously funny. Of course, this makes sense, given the history of its origin. It turns out that the producers of “Silent Night”, “Deadly Night” came to the director of the sequel Lee Harry, an editor by profession, and asked him to somehow use footage from the first film to create a new film. Naturally, this turned out to be impossible, but Harry met them halfway, asking for only $ 100,000 and a couple of weeks to shoot new shots to fill the situation. Given these limitations, Harry didn’t have time to give advice to lead actor Eric Freeman on how to play the bloodthirsty Ricky. However, co-writer Joseph Earle was also on set and kept telling Freeman to go even further in his game.

Like Silent Night, Deadly Night 2 became a cult thanks to the meme

Looking back, however, perhaps Joseph Earle deserves thanks, because without Eric Freeman’s insanely strange performance as Ricky Caldwell, it is quite possible that today no one would have remembered “Silent Night, Deadly Night 2” at all. Without Freeman, the sequel is a fairly general slasher that spins for 40 minutes, showing memories, but with it Silent Night, Deadly Night 2 is a masterpiece of so bad that it’s even a good variety. Interestingly, the main catalyst for the modern Silent Night, Deadly Night 2 fandom was the infamous “Garbage Day!” murder scene in which Ricky sees a man take his garbage to the curb, utter a remark, and then shoot him. The scene was uploaded during the initial YouTube appearance, and Freeman’s performance became a viral internet meme, bringing attention back to the film.

What happened to Eric Freeman after Silent Night, Deadly Night 2

After the rise of the “Garbage Day!” meme, the new Silent Night, Deadly Night 2, fans actively began searching for Freeman, who played only a few additional roles after the film and left show business in the early 1990s. Nothing is known about Freeman’s life outside of acting, but he eventually resurfaced in the mid-2010s, accepting his meme fame and returning to acting. Today, Freeman is also a regular participant in horror conventions, no doubt primarily due to his insane performance of Ricky Caldwell in Silent Night, Deadly Night 2.