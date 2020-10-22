Major wallet maker Trezor urged in a blog post not to use PayPal for Bitcoin trading.

The most important development of yesterday was that the online payment platform Paypal will begin to offer buying, selling and custody services for several cryptocurrencies, especially Bitcoin. BTC, which has been on the rise in recent days, continued to rise after this news and surpassed the $ 13,000 level in the evening and then withdrew.

Many comments came from the industry that Paypal is entering the crypto money business.

There was a reaction from cold wallet provider Trezor when online payment company Paypal stepped into the cryptocurrency industry. While Trezor’s blog post contained very clear and harsh statements on the subject, it was said, “If a brand like Paypal started buying and selling Bitcoin, it is probably because it doesn’t want a healthy adoption.”

The headlines from Trezor’s blog post, whose title is ‘Why shouldn’t you use Paypal for Bitcoin’, are as follows:

“Paypal’s offering of custody services for Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin as well as buying and selling has confirmed the rumors that have been raised since the beginning of the year. This could be a milestone for the industry. It may be, but this move will affect millions who have never thought about investing in cryptocurrency. Paypal will also try to be a leader in a system it has been trying to bring down so far.

In the second quarter of 2020, over $ 221 billion was processed using Paypal. PayPal is growing and offers other services such as credit and insurance as well as online payments.

Is PayPal’s announcement good for Bitcoin?

Until very recently, PayPal was against cryptocurrencies. In 2018, former CEO Bill Harris described Bitcoin as “the biggest fraud ever”. This sudden U-turn may seem encouraging after MicroStrategy and Square’s moves. So, should the cryptocurrency community welcome Paypal with open arms? Isn’t that a start in terms of mass adoption!

“It’s because you don’t want to be adopted healthy …”

If Paypal, a brand that everyone uses now, is starting to sell Bitcoin, it’s because he doesn’t want healthy adoption. Paypal also states that it will offer cryptocurrency storage services. So keywords and passwords will also be on Paypal. But the opposition is that the company has also announced that it will provide training for its customers to understand the cryptocurrency universe. Those who know a little of these trainings will know well the saying ‘If it’s not your keys, it’s not your coin’ in the crypto currency universe.

There is an expression that should not be included in the ‘frequently asked questions’ section of PayPal: ‘The crypto money you bought is yours, but these coins are not given to you with special passwords’

Nobody wants his / her money to be completely kept by the 3rd party. We also know that exchanges in the industry have lost user funds many times and most of them are not repaid. Some users may feel more comfortable about this by insuring their funds. Because it is difficult to deal directly with crypto money exchanges and they will get rid of it. However, in this case, their capacity to use their coins will also be restricted. If you are a long term investor, the issue of restrictions may not bother you either, but there is an aspect that does not fit the nature of the business. Long-term cryptocurrency investors do not give their passwords to anyone else. Looking at all of these, large crowds who do not have any knowledge of the industry are dragged into financial mechanisms they do not understand.

As PayPal comes to the fore, it will be closely watched by companies, institutions and consumers. They can boast of their expertise in digital payments, but in the past they have taken a tough stance against users who buy cryptocurrencies from exchanges, citing proper usage policies, banning currencies involving transactions on crypto exchanges.

Paypal shows that they aim to limit users to using their platform only for cryptocurrency, destroying competition, and preventing users from pulling cryptocurrency keys to a controlled wallet – a safe place.

One thing to be happy about with Paypal’s move is that it raises the price… If PayPal moves forward without consulting the community and letting its users check their own keys, it will add no value to this universe.



