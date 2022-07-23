Why should Nate Mitchell Be the Next Bachelor if Gabby Doesn’t Choose Him

Nate Mitchell quickly earned the love of Bachelor Nation, and many fans already want him to be called “The Bachelor” in just two episodes after the season of Gabby Windy and Rachel Recchia’s “Bachelorette Party.” Nate, a 33-year-old electrical engineer from Chicago, operated with a maturity level not often found among franchise members.

In the second episode of The Bachelorette, Nate received Gabby’s first invitation to a one-on-one date. There was a lot of pressure on this, as Rachel had just sent her one-on-one date, Jordan Vandergriff, home after realizing that they didn’t have a strong enough connection. Nate, however, was able to win Gabby over with his charm and a touching story about how he was a single father. He also endeared himself to fans when he responded to the controversial cast of Chris Austin and explained why his comments about Fantasy Suite were inappropriate.

It’s never too early to start a contestant’s campaign to become the leader of “The Bachelor,” and Nate is one of the first leaders to become the favorite this season, assuming Gabby doesn’t pick him at the end. In the past, fans have had an affinity for a single father. Jason Mesnick was a very likeable guy who became a Bachelor; Juan Pablo Galavis, who is currently widely disliked by Bachelor Nation, was also a single father when the fan base rallied around him to become the leader, despite finishing mid-season in the season of Desiree Hartsock. Most recently, Michael Allio from Katie Thurston’s season claimed the leadership title before he eventually moved on to Clayton Echard from Michelle Young’s season.

It is imperative that the franchise continues to assign men of color and women to lead roles to make up for the years when a black man or woman didn’t hand out roses. After a year spent with Clayton, Gabby and Rachel, it would be better to play a non-white lead role in the next season of The Bachelor.

So far, Nate has impressed viewers with his calm confidence, emotional maturity and good looks. He shows why the franchise is better off choosing men who are a little older, because, as a rule, they are more experienced in life and ready for marriage. It remains to be seen whether Gabby will choose him, or whether she is ready to step in and immediately take on the role of a mother in a relationship (it’s totally fine if she doesn’t). In any case, fans hope that this will not be the last time they will see Nate on their screens.