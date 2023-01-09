Manchester United are in talks with Burnley over the potential hiring of striker Wout Weghorst on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 30-year-old Weghorst, who is currently on loan for a season at the Turkish Super League giant club Besiktas, really wants to move forward. United, however, will have to negotiate a compensation package through Burnley for Besiktas in order to terminate the loan deal ahead of schedule, which includes a 10 million euro purchase option and which does not include a withdrawal clause.

Although the specifications seem complicated, it is becoming increasingly likely that United will succeed in their desire to acquire Weghorst. So why did Eric ten Hag draw Richard Arnold’s attention to a 6-inch striker?

He’s a center forward

The main thing Ten Hag was aiming for in this January transfer window was a recognized “no”. 9 – not a left winger, “capable” of playing as a single striker (see: Kodi Gakpo); not no. A 10-second striker who “could work” up front (see: Joao Felix). No. Just a notorious center forward.

Anthony Martial is the only recognized central striker in the first team, since Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract was mutually terminated six weeks ago, and the mercurial Frenchman moved to this position only a few seasons ago.

Weghorst is exclusively a striker, a central striker, scoring goals from the very beginning of his career. And he has an impressive track record to show for it.

45 goals in 86 matches for AZ Alkmaar; 70 goals in 144 matches for Wolfsburg; 9 goals in 18 matches for Besiktas. Weghorst has consistently met this ratio of 0.5 goals per game (or so) throughout his career.

Admittedly, he has struggled to replicate that Premier League form at Burnley, scoring just two goals and three assists in the second half of last season. But it should be borne in mind that he played in a team that has been famous for its dependence on defensive tactics for several years.

However, his lack of ability to create shots and score goals in the Premier League cannot easily be turned into a controversial issue. But neither can the rest of his career because of a bad six-month period.

Take the season leading up to his forays into Turf Moor, his best goalscoring to date. In the 2020/21 season, Weghorst scored 20 Bundesliga goals with Wolfsburg, scoring a goal for every five shots — he was a ruthless finisher.

The Netherlands national team player is known in Europe for his ability to play in the opponent’s penalty area — a key quality that the current United team lacks. The clinical, dominant poacher from the penalty areas is an uncompromising player who does not score goals. 9.

Comprehensively, all guns blaze

As The Athletic noted when considering a potential deal, Weghorst is an “urgent monster.” This was highlighted by the fact that he registered 57 pressings against Wolverhampton Wanderers last season — more than any other Premier League player last season.

This is undoubtedly one of the key reasons why Ten Hag asked for Weghorst’s signatures. The ideals of total Dutch football are based on the fact that players actively work in unison to regain the ball after a loss.

Moreover, he has already shown the United team what will happen if they don’t press and run at least as hard as the opponent: look at the day after the 4-0 defeat to Brentford.

Weghorst is not pressing hastily and not for this. According to FBRef, he returns the ball 3.86 times in 90 minutes, making him one of the best strikers in this active aspect of the game.

Excellently defensive in transition, his relentless pressure is shrewdly calculated to pay off often.

Dynamic displays

Weghorst is not only a target addicted to sprinting, who was sent to stand in front.

Although the 6-inch-by-6-inch striker is praised for his goalscoring abilities and dominance in the opponent’s penalty area, he has some useful bowstrings. It was this dynamism that prompted Ten Hag to enlist the support of Weghorst in the ranks of United.

The Athletic wrote that Weghorst “also embodies the hackneyed expression ‘good legs for a big man’.” This can be proved statistically in various aspects.

Over the past year, Weghorst has demonstrated 60% effective dribbling in 90 minutes, which puts him in the top 96th percentile. Despite his height of 6 feet 6 inches, he is noticeably dexterous and technical with the ball at his feet, fighting with a defender.

In addition, the striker works not only in the penalty area. He is very capable of dropping deep to help move the ball between third.

With an average of 16.64 short passes per 90 minutes, Weghorst likes to team up with teammates and unify the game. This should help Ten Hag in his dream of a “smooth” attack, having a clear option up front, who tends to bring other attackers into the game with quick, short exchanges and likes to keep the ball at his feet.

On the other hand, his average pass completion rate is 65%, and he needs to dramatically improve this indicator if he wants to become a mainstay in the starting lineup of United.

Character… Dutch* character

Since Ten Hag became United manager, the club has suddenly been flooded with “characters” — something Roy Keane has criticized the dressing room for in recent years.

Whether it’s the rebirth of the seasoned winner Raphael Varane; the newly crowned Manchester Butcher Lisandro Martinez; the graceful personality of Mitchell van der Haag and the abilities of a polyglot; the world-class performance of Casemiro, ready to grab everyone and everyone to get the ball back; the playful Treble Winning coach Steve McLaren; Rashford’s new drive to be the best; or the conciseness of himself, Ten Hug turned the dressing room into a box full of characters.

Weghorst would fit in perfectly with this group.

The striker attracted the attention of the public after a fight with Lionel Messi during the quarterfinal match of the Netherlands national team against Argentina (and after an incredible standard goal). His confidence showed when he refused to back down in front of arguably the greatest player of all time.

Athletic claims that United (and definitely Ten Hag) “are not intimidated by this.” They need players with personality.”

United, as Keane has repeatedly pointed out, needs individuality to be a successful team. It probably helps that Weghorst is also Dutch. The hometowns of Weghorst and Ten Hag are incredibly close to each other in the province of Overijssel, so they have the same Dutch accent and dialect.

United’s transfer strategy since Ten Haag’s arrival has revolved around the Netherlands; Weghorst will be the fifth addition to the team with such affection.

Conclusion

Given all this, it becomes clear why Ten Hag wants to introduce Weghorst to United. Moreover, fans now trust the opinion of their manager.

Ten Hag does not shy away from the fact that signing such a six-month lease means, in fact, a “quick fix” until United can afford to buy the ideal young central striker from the new owner in the summer. Will United be able to realize their best qualities at Old Trafford?