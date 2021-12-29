Why Sheldon Is Impossible To Be The Same Kid From The Spin-off

The undeniable success of The Big Bang Theory after having culminated in May 2019 after 12 seasons and its popular spin-off Young Sheldon, which has already been five installments since it debuted in September 2017, has not been an obstacle for the followers of both shows question some mismatched elements between the adult Sheldon Cooper, played by Jim Parsons and his younger version, played by Iain Armitage.

Although its co-creator Steve Molaro argued that the differences between some aspects of the two series, including its main protagonist, arise from the intention of having the freedom to be more creative in the spin-off without being strictly governed by what was known in the spin-off. original story in The Big Bang. The truth is that one of the problems that has haunted the derivative so far is the difference in personality of Sheldon child compared to the adult.

While the most traumatic moments of Sheldon’s childhood and early adolescence have yet to be witnessed, especially in the stage in which he begins as a precocious high school student in the state of Texas, with the infidelity and tragic death of his father, the young version is far kinder than fans of The Big Bang Theory ever imagined.

Aspects such as the perception of Sheldon’s family dynamics, when fans of The Big Bang Theory first met his brothers Missy and Georgie as adults. And then meeting them again as children in Young Sheldon, he managed to transform the idea that although the genius boy was envied by them for the attention he received, they were always there to help him when he needed them and vice versa.

Another interesting point has to do with the personality of Jim Parsons Sheldon who preferred to work alone most of the time and was reluctant to help others with anything related to academics, whereas Iain Armitage’s younger self even does As a tutor to his sister and brother, he uses statistical calculations to recommend some plays for the soccer team his father coaches and helps his grandmother choose a winning team when she bets.

One last element that has surprised fans of both Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon has to do with the scientist’s relationship with his grandmother and the degree of closeness between them. A much less domestic and more irreverent version of that expected for Meemaw played by Annie Potts, she is shown very close to her grandson, with Sheldon frequently turning to her for advice, while in The Big Bang Theory, Meemaw only appeared in one episode and was barely mentioned in two others.