Why she won’t file for divorce from Kanye West?

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are a couple who braved the storms. The young woman will do all she can to avoid a divorce.

Married in May 2014, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are going through a relationship crisis. However, Kim Kardashian will do everything in her power not to divorce.

Indeed, as HollywoodLife reports, the couple has been fighting for several months not to come to this terrible sentence. “They are happy like that,” reports a source in the tabloid.

And that’s not the only thing we learn. Indeed, the source close to the couple confided that the couple no longer shares their daily life. “They live different lives, but that’s not why they’re going to get a divorce.” Atmosphere …

As a reminder, Kim and Kanye have four children together. North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. Still in Wyoming to treat his bipolar disorder, Kanye West sees his children regularly.

Kim Kardashian is going back and forth between Los Angeles and Wyoming to visit her husband. But then, will this situation be able to continue over time?

WHY KIM KARDASHIAN WILL NOT DIVORCE KANYE WEST…

A source said that despite the distance, the couple do everything they can to see each other. “Kanye is as present as possible, and they seem happy to live like that, as long as the children are well”, continues the same source with the tabloid.

“Kanye is a fan of Kim. He loves her so much and he doesn’t seem worried about losing her. Kim has no plans to leave Kanye, “another source continued. So you will understand, a divorce is not an option for Khloé Kardashian’s sister.

However, rumors of a divorce are making the headlines in the celebrity press. It must be said that this summer, Kanye West had tweeted several times wanting to divorce Kim, having no support from him and even less from his stepmother, Kris Jenner.

Tweets since withdrawn, but which say a lot about the singer’s state of mind. “They’ve been living apart for months, but Kim will always be there for him, they love each other like that,” a source told HollywoodLife.



