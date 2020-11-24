Why sharing blood is so intimate for vampires

The Vampire Diaries, based on the L.J. Smith, created by Julie Plec and Kevin Williamson, chronicles the lives of the inhabitants, both supernatural and human, in the small town of Mystic Falls.

Fearful of disappointing Stefan and determined not to hurt anyone, Elena turns to Damon for help. Her solution is to share her blood with her brother’s girl, warning Elena not to tell Stefan in The Vampire Diaries.

Elena questions this and Damon responds, “Because sharing blood is something … personal.” As Elena drinks, Damon strokes her hair and the scene has a different feel to the numerous vampire-feeding instances in The Vampire Diaries.

According to an article, Julie Plec shed some light on The Vampire Diaries blood exchange.

“If you look at any of that metaphorically, it’s a very intimate exchange of bodily fluids. So you can read into it whatever you want.”

While the blood exchange begins and stops with Elena and Damon in The Vampire Diaries, it appears more predominantly in the books (and fan fiction), serving as a substitute for sex but providing the same amount of pleasure.

Plec admitted that the scene was a nod to the L.J. Smith and vampire folklore in general, although as we know, The Vampire Diaries deviates from its original material in many ways, including character appearances.



