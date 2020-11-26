Why Sarah Michelle Gellar wants to go back for the reboot

Buffy the Vampire Slayer aired its last episode on May 20, 2003, after 7 seasons since its release in 1997. But, actress Sarah Michelle Gellar, explains why she will not return to the series if a reboot.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer ran for a total of seven seasons, starting from 1997 to 2003, but, the series continues to be remembered by fans old and new who have seen it.

But, many fans of the series have been wondering, what has happened to the entire cast of the show and what are they available for a possible reboot.

For that reason the lead actress who played the role of Buffy Summers, Sarah Michelle Gellar, has explained why she doesn’t want to return for a reboot:

“I think what worked for me at the time was the story of the horrors of adolescence manifested as real horrors, as demons.”

“I don’t know if they know, but I’m not a teenager anymore. I can’t play a high school student.”

It is true that the actress is no longer as young as she was when she was in the series, but, if a reboot of the series was made with new actors, without a doubt the actress could appear, but training a successor.

Although many fans of Buffy the Vampire Slayer say that it is somewhat difficult for any actress to exceed or equal the role that actress Sarah Michelle Gellar had as Buffy. But everyone is looking forward to a reboot of the series.



