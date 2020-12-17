Why Sam Heughan Kisses Priyanka Chopra Passionately

Priyanka Chopra, was showing off her acting skills by seemingly passionately in love with super-pretty Outlander star Sam Heughan during the filming of the new movie Text For You.

For the new romantic comedy Text For You the production was filming in London surrounding the couple in picturesque lights and snow, that’s when Sam Heughan took Priyanka in his arms as she put hers around his neck as they hugged each other passionately. kiss.

In the new film, Priyanka Chopra plays a young woman who mourns the tragic death of her fiancé. To help ease her pain, she sends romantic text messages to her old phone number and ends up falling in love with the man to whom her number has been reassigned.

Sam Heughan is seen holding a phone in her hand as the pair kiss in the fake snow, for what appears to be a key moment in the film where the two finally reveal their love for each other.

Before falling into each other’s arms, the pair could be seen looking longingly at each other and in meaningful conversation on a sidewalk at night. The 38-year-old actress looked stunning in a pink wrap dress with an orange knit coat.

Similarly, we have confirmed that Sam Heughan may play the role of Chopra’s new love. On the other hand, on previous occasions the actor had revealed a preview of the movie Text For You on his official Instagram account.



