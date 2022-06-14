Why Russia wants to arrest the writer of the TV series “Metro”

Russian writer and journalist Dmitry Glukhovsky is best known for his science fiction novel Metro 2033 and its sequels. The story of the first book was later adapted for the video game “Metro 2033”, in the development of which Glukhovsky helped. He also worked as a screenwriter for the sequel to the game Metro: Last Light. Both games received positive reviews.

However, the author of the Metro series has recently been criticized by the Russian government for criticizing the ongoing conflict with Ukraine. Now he is on the federal wanted list in Russia for allegedly “discrediting” the actions of the government.

A brief explanation of the Russian invasion of Ukraine

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine began back in 2014. However, the Russian invasion did not begin until February 2022. President Vladimir Putin called it a “special military operation.” After his decision, missiles and air raids rained down on Ukraine, and ground troops crossed the border from Russia. This forced millions of Ukrainians to flee the country, leaving many displaced and homeless.

The beginning of the invasion drew criticism from foreign countries, many of which disapproved of Russia’s declaration of war. The same can be said about many local residents of Russia. The difference, however, is that Russian citizens cannot call it a war. At the same time, they can be held accountable in accordance with laws criminalizing fake news. Any Russian who criticizes government decisions or military actions faces up to 15 years in prison.

The appeal of the author of the “Metro” series

The screenwriter of the Metro series Glukhovsky actively condemned the Russian invasion on his social networks, but many of these posts are written in Russian. The tweet above, which was posted in early March, is one of the few materials in English. In the video, he calls the Russian invasion “unfair, unjust, predatory” and emphasizes that it must be stopped immediately.

Later, in a Telegram message dated June 7, Glukhovsky shared that the Russian government accused him of spreading false information about the use of the Russian military. His statement that Russia had declared war on Ukraine was allegedly false. In response, Glukhovsky remained in his position, writing: “Stop the war! Admit that this is a war against an entire nation, and stop it!” in his signature in Russian.

Glukhovsky does not currently reside in Russia, so it is likely that the Russian authorities cannot arrest him. He is among the Russian writers who opposed the Russian invasion of Ukraine, along with Lyudmila Ulitskaya and Vladimir Sorokin.

It is worth noting here that the Metro series of games was created by the Ukrainian video game company 4A Games. Glukhovsky worked closely with them to ensure that the adaptations remained true to the source material. First founded in Kiev, the capital of Ukraine, in 2006, the company decided to move its headquarters to Malta in 2014. This was due to the growing unrest between Russia and Ukraine after the annexation of the Crimean peninsula.

Despite this, the studio in Kiev continued to work. However, after the recent invasion, the parent company of 4A Games, Saber Interactive, allowed local employees to move to any Sabre-owned company outside of Ukraine. Since then, 4A games, as well as other Ukrainian game developers, have condemned Russia’s actions and expressed support for humanitarian aid efforts. Other game developers such as Bungie and CD Projekt Red have also joined the cause.

At the moment, the Russian invasion is still ongoing. Thus, it is important that influential figures and groups speak out against unnecessary violence.

Metro Exodus is already available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.