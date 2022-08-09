Why RuPaul’s Drag Racing Fans are obsessed with Drag Racing in France

RuPaul’s Drag Race has expanded significantly since its first debut in 2009, and while some of the franchise’s international spin-offs aren’t getting much attention in the United States, online fans are obsessed with the first season of Drag Race France. In addition to the fourteen completed seasons of the main series (with casting for the 15th season ending in early 2022), RPDR has significantly evolved into several American spin-offs, including RuPaul’s Drag U, RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race and RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked! The latest episode gives a behind-the-scenes look at each episode.

Thanks to the great success of RuPaul’s Drag Race in the United States, the series expanded to dozens of countries, and Chile hosted the first spin-off from 2015 to 2018. Some of the most popular international performances include RuPaul’s Drag Race in the UK, Drag Race and Drag Race in Thailand. Other versions can also be found in other countries, including Spain, Australia, the Netherlands, Italy and the Philippines. Sweden and Belgium will get their own versions of the show in the future.

Related: RPDR: Why the All-Stars Season 7 Format Should Replace Lipstick Removal

Now that the 7th season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars has ended with the victory of Jinkx Monsoon in the amount of $ 200,000 and the title of “Queen of All Queens”, fans are spending more time on other RPDR spin-offs. Drag Race France, which started at the end of June, not only attracted the attention of the public in France, but also charmed viewers all over the world. This is a “high rating” among fans and critics. The Reddit thread started by Jay-nius features fans who tuned in to the original RPDR show. They are more than impressed with Drag Race France for several reasons.

RPDR fans Think Nicky Doll Behaves Great

Before Niki Doll became the host and chief judge of Drag Race France, she participated in the 12th season of RPDR in 2020. Niki, the first French queen to appear on RPDR, was eventually eliminated in 10th place. Despite the fact that she did not participate in the show for long, Niki became a fan favorite. and especially applauded her appearance. Although RPDR fans believe that Nicky Doll and his fellow judges Daphne Buerki and Kiddy Smile make a great trio, Reddit users agree that Nicky has exceeded all expectations. Many people appreciate the fact that Nicky legitimately wants the queens to do their best and offers firm criticism in a gracious manner. Others praised Niki for the way she leads each episode, sets all the tasks and synchronizes lip movements.

RPDR fans love lip syncing (when the music is not blocked)

Speaking of lip sync, Drag Race France is not the easiest show to watch online, but RPDR fans who are constantly tuning in were especially impressed with each episode of “Lip Sync For Your Life”. Although the copyrights to some songs were blocked outside of France (which led to an international audience simply — and cheerfully — listening to elevator-type music), online fans praised the queens for their emotional and passionate performance to the soundtrack. While there is a language barrier for those who do not speak French (for example, La Bolshaya Berta and Lolita Banana’s powerful lip sync with Isolde’s “Body”), made the judges, fellow queens and the audience cry.

RPDR fans love how the Queens support each other

RPDR and its international spin-off shows are not known for easing the drama between queens, but overall Drag Race France participants are incredibly cordial and encouraging to each other despite the fierce competition. Although some viewers believe that Lolita did not receive an exact edit in the series because she is a Mexican immigrant to France, other fans believe that the queens treat each other better than competitors usually do in RPDR. In fact, many applaud Soa de Muse (and others console Lolita) after accusing her of being withdrawn. Drag Race France may be one of RuPaul’s newest international Drag Race releases, but judging by the reaction of French and foreign fans, there is (hopefully) there is a high probability that there will be a second season in the future.