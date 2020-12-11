Why royal court experts refused the show

Criticisms of season 4 of the series have ranged from historical inaccuracy (the queen is poorly dressed for Trooping the Color; Princess Anne’s riding) to a propensity to develop the narrative with half-truths and frank falsehoods.

For one thing, a royal biographer, Hugo Vickers, has been so outraged by The Crown’s hard and fast play with the facts that he jumped into action and released his own book dedicated to verifying them. In addition to criticizing the misrepresentation of real life in the biopic, critics of the show express concerns about popular history, that an admiring and naive audience will assume the show is factual and treat it as true history.

It is implied that the public needs protection so that fake news becomes false story. Critics of The Crown profess to have the best interests of royalty at heart because the royal family is not prone, at least before Harry and Meghan, to go to court or on the public record to defend themselves.

The Windsors, they hint, are being subjected to unethical treatment and need protection too. Peter Morgan and Robert Lacey (one of The Crown’s top royal consulting experts) have been open about the show’s combination of fact and fiction. For its part, Netflix has announced that it is not necessary to carry a disclaimer on effectiveness or accuracy.

People will know it’s drama, they’ve said, so keep going. In this, the field of royal biography is unique in that it is implicitly, and often explicitly, linked to the systems that govern royal houses, and derives meaning and stature from its relative proximity to the place of royal power: the monarch and the king. inner circle of the royal members and their chief servants.

In the case of current criticism of The Crown, the chorus of disapproving voices is sending coded messages to royalty (and their royal handlers) about their social and professional suitability to qualify for the holiest of holy grails: being the biographer. Queen Elizabeth II’s officer at her death.

Peter Morgan, despite checking some of the boxes that qualify him to be a proper “gentleman” biographer (he attended a couple of very posh English public schools, though neither was Eton, and went only to the University of Leeds), he has exceeded the rules by making too much money with royalty.

Likewise, the debates about the first three series of The Crown were relatively quiet compared to the attention the series is attracting. The reason may well be that the actual biographical community has begun to realize that a relative outsider has landed the greatest golden goose of all time.

Meanwhile, Morgan’s royal narrative is offering some hefty royalties in return, allowing him to blithely ignore the unofficial rule that biographical depictions of royalty should be acts of tactful discretion and discretion rather than re-imaginations to large scale of life behind the palace walls. He might even point out that the actual biographies above were made up of as much fiction and fantasy as The Crown.



