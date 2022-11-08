Why Rian Johnson Could take on “Knives out 3” before his “Star Wars” Movie

Star Wars fans are waiting on news about projects by Rian Johnson and Taika Waititi.

“The Last Jedi” appeared in cinemas back in 2017 and at that time caused a violent reaction from moviegoers. While some were offended by Rian Johnson’s bold choice, Lucasfilm was clearly impressed with the work. Fans have been wondering when this project could actually be implemented, but we may have to keep waiting. Because, as Johnson explained to Total Film (via SlashFilm), he’s really excited about the Get Knives movies. Promoting the upcoming release of the Glass Bow (see the new trailer is here), the director talked about how focused he is on this growing franchise, saying:

I thought for a while that maybe I should do something else first […] But, God, the truth is that I had so much fun making this movie, and the creative challenge is to come up with a third movie that is completely different from both. this and the first one are the most interesting creative challenge for me right now. So I could just dive in and see what we get.

Well, that’s it. While “Star Wars” fans are ready to see what Ryan Johnson will do with the next part of their favorite space opera, they will have to continue to show Jedi patience. Mainly because Ryan Johnson likes to “Get Knives” so much that he can just continue playing with the previously announced equel. We just need to see how it all shakes out.

One or two hits of “The Last Jedi” and the first film “Get Knives” helped Ryan Johnson achieve even greater success in cinema, since his trademark sense of humor was used in a variety of projects. The future of the Star Wars franchise on the big screen remains largely a mystery at the moment, as the franchise instead seems to be focused on television projects for Disney+. But the more time passes since the release of “Skywalker.

As mentioned earlier, moviegoers had a pretty violent reaction when Ryan Johnson’s “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” first appeared in theaters. He purposefully subverted fan expectations and theories, especially regarding Snoke’s fate and how he handled Rey’s fatherhood. Some people (including Mark Hamill at first) also took offense at the exhausted characterization of the franchise hero Luke Skywalker. But over time, more and more attention was paid to Johnson, the cast and the film as a whole. Which only increased the expectation of his next Star Wars movie.

Moviegoers continue to be concerned about the cinematic side of the “Star Wars” franchise. Several projects have been announced and canceled, including projects from DB Weiss and David Benioff from Game of Thrones and Rogue Squadron by Patty Jenkins. Although both Ryan Johnson and Taika Waititi are currently associated with the films, there was no clear timeline for when they would actually begin production. And as a result, fans are left to review the “Star Wars” films in order, waiting for news.

While Ryan Johnson’s future in “Star Wars” remains a mystery, his next film, “The Glass Bow: The Mystery of Knives,” will be released in limited theaters on November 23 and then appear on Netflix on December 23. In the meantime, check out the release dates of the films in 2022 — just don’t expect to see anything related to “Star Wars”.