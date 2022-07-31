Why RHOC Fans Think Former Steve Lodge Vicky Gunvalson Is Thirsty

Vicki Gunvalson, a graduate of The Real Housewives of Orange County, has gone through a very public breakup with her ex-fiance Steve Lodge, and in his recent Instagram post, fans called him “thirsty.” Vicky met Steve at a charity event in 2016, and he became a welcome change after her disastrous relationship with ex-boyfriend Brooks Ayers. As a retired detective, Steve seemed like a noble and trustworthy person, and Vicki needed this after she found out that Brooks was lying about his cancer.

Steve proposed to Vicky in 2019 after three years of marriage. In the 14th season of RHOC, Vicky showed off her shiny engagement ring, and fans thought she had finally found someone to fill her love tank. Unfortunately, rumors began to spread that the couple had broken up. In September 2021, Vicky announced that she and Steve had decided to break up after five years of marriage. Although Vicky’s statement gave the impression that their separation was peaceful, she soon revealed that Steve had cheated on her and used her apartment in Mexico as his love nest.

Vicky and Steve’s breakup got messy as they both claimed the other was spreading lies about each other. Steve claimed that he and Vicky broke up in 2020, while the RHOC graduate told the actors of the series “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” that her fiance broke up with her right before filming. Steve recently shadowed his ex when he posted a video of him drinking a drink called “Wiki” and said with a grimace, “Oh, it’s bitter!” Instagram user the-bravo_chicks shared his video and wrote: “If you’re going to call @vickigunvalson bitter, you should think about not doing something so dirty.”

Many RHOC fans shared the same opinion and wondered why Steve was creating drama for no reason. One of the Instagram users replied: “Absolutely unnecessary. Why not just live your life and let it be?” Another wrote: “I don’t know. Using someone for your political campaign is worse than being upset about it, IMO.” During Steve’s engagement to Vicky, he was running for governor of California, and many RHOC fans thought he was using her for advertising. Despite his ambitious efforts, he received less than 1% of the vote.

Steve is now married to Janice Carlson, an elementary school teacher who is 26 years younger than him. Vicky wished him all the best, but overshadowed him, saying she was glad it wasn’t her at the altar. It seems that Vicky dodged a bullet for the second time, and she is currently in a happy relationship with her boyfriend Michael. Unlike her previous relationships, Michael seems to be a closed person, and Vicky keeps her new love a secret. Although fans of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” are curious to know about Vicki’s new love, many are glad that she has finally found someone who will fill her reservoir of love.