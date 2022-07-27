Why RHOBH Fans Don’t Want Brandi Granville Back

Brandi Glanville is known for her drama, and that’s why fans of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” are not sure about her potential return. Brandy has not been a housewife in the series on a regular basis since season 6. However, Brandy remained relevant due to frequent guest appearances over the years. But whenever she shows up, everything gets messy.

RHOBH fans are debating which of the cast of the second season of “The Real Housewives of Ultimate Girls Trip” should return to their respective franchises. Brandy brought the heat by reviving a century-old drama with her former co-star Taylor Armstrong, and insulted many others with her drunken antics. By calling too many housewives “bitches” and showing off her personal areas at Dorinda Medley’s Bluestone Estate, Brandy was able to remind fans how controversial she can be. Nevertheless, the mentions she made about Taylor’s ex-husband, who committed suicide, only reminded RHOBH fans how low she can go with her tasteless shade.

Given Brandi’s behavior in the second season of RHUGT and all the scandals she was involved in on RHOBH, fans were divided on whether she should return to the series. Reddit user u/scottyleakes suggested that Brandy would return, given that only graduates participated in the second season of RHUGT and there were no housewives. “Brandy has received rave reviews from fans and they are ready for her to come back and shake up the game,” said a Redditor user. They also noted her frequent appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” as a sign that Andy Cohen and the producers might be hinting at her potential return. But RHOBH fans aren’t sure they want Brandy back, given her close ties to Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna and Dorit Kemsley. “How is she going to make them work for their diamond when she’s so far up the FFF** ass? She won’t be any different from them,” one fan joked.

Another said that they don’t want Brandy to come back, despite the fact that they don’t like the current RHOBH line-up. Others recalled Brandi’s past racist remarks about graduate Joyce Giraud and said it had put them off too much. Another fan said that no matter how much they liked Brandy, “she’s a seriously unhappy woman, and it’s too gloomy to look at her.” One Redditor is ready for Brandy’s return only if she comes to destroy Fox Force Five. But if she returns to become another Lisa or Diane Jenkins, then they would prefer that she remain a graduate. Tamra Judge is the only one from the second season of RHUGT who has regained her place in The Real Housewives of Orange County. Phaedra Parks declined fan requests to return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta and instead expressed interest in joining The Real Housewives of Dubai. Jill Zarin made it clear that she would like to return to The Real Housewives of New York as a friend. However, due to the fact that the show is on hiatus and a spin-off is in development, it remains unknown whether Jill will be added to the cast.

Given all the complaints about the cast of season 12 of RHOBH, a shake-up is needed. However, Brandy is likely to offend RHOBH viewers even more than the current cast. Brandi made racist remarks, made tactless comments about Taylor’s ex-husband taking his own life, and even forced Denise Richards to leave after revealing their alleged affair. While housewives fans enjoy juicy dramas, the one Brandi is known to bring is often low and disturbing. As ridiculous as it is that she equates someone’s sexuality with the shape of their eyebrows, this is another reason why she offends so many people. Brandy may still be too much of a responsibility to return.