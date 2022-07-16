Why RHOBH fans Can’t stand Dorit and P.K. Kemsley

In season 12 of the TV series “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” Dorit and P. K. Kemsley may be failing amid fervent fan complaints. Viewers already had questions about their home invasion that were asked at the beginning of the season. Recent episodes caused a negative reaction after everyone saw how funny P.K. and Dorit seemed when Erica Jane mistreated Garcel Beauvais’ two sons. The image of Dorit and P.K. throughout the season has led to more and more fans calling for the pair to be removed.

A number of fans of the show have already called for the demotion (or departure) of Dorit from RHOBH. Dorit has always been criticized for verbosity and lack of spark in the main storylines of the show. In season 11, Dorit got into a mini-feud with Garcel, which turned into a reunion. Although they remained cordial in season 12, recent episodes prove that Dorit has a strange way of showing her appreciation to Garcel. Dorit remained silent as she watched Erica flirt with Garcel’s eldest son and swear at her 14-year-old son. After the meetings, Dorit was filmed laughing at the situation with Kyle Richards and their husbands.

Both couples have been criticized since the series aired for making it clear that they liked Erica’s bad behavior at Garcel’s birthday party. Queens of Bravo tweeted a photo from the episode showing Dorit’s expression when Erica started talking about the old PK scandal with “pantygate” from season 7. wrote: “Adding, “She wasn’t ready to talk about her husband.” During the scandal, P.K. faced criticism for looking for Erica’s dress on a day when she wasn’t wearing underwear.

After Erica referred to the scandal in season 12, fans think that Dorit is hypocritical because she doesn’t want to talk about her husband, but sits idly by while Garcel’s two sons have to deal with Erica’s drunken antics. This is one of the many bumps that the Kemsleys face as a couple. Fans are questioning their home invasion experience, which was an important part of their season 12 storyline. Fans question the details of the robbery and Dorit’s reaction on the screen. Since Dorit is constantly criticized by viewers who think she is boring and should be demoted, there is a growing number of suggestions that she may have staged the attack to entertain viewers.

Ultimately, P.K.’s joke about Erica enjoying a “breakdown” with Garcel’s sons, Oliver and Jax, caused surprise. After flirting with Oliver, who is married, and swearing at one of Garcel’s twin sons, P.K. thought that Erica had the right to be “thrown out.” The cold and disturbing remark apparently reflected the PK brand, as he is considered one of the most naughty husbands in the series. However, viewers of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” are tired of Kemsley’s endless banter and inappropriate answers. If Dorit is demoted next season, it is unlikely to cause disapproval.