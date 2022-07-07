Why RHOBH Fans Are Unhappy with Lisa Rinna’s Constant Apologies

Lisa Rinna uses “grief” as an excuse for her recent antics, but fans of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” don’t believe it. Lisa was among the RHOBH actors criticized for actions deemed racially insensitive. A few preview clips helped take the pressure off Lisa and hand her over to Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley and Erica Jane. However, fans have not forgotten about the trick that Lisa did last week, which infuriated fans and another franchise. Lisa has brought the heat on herself after including the cast of The Real Housewives of Dubai in a shady post targeting RHOBH’s only black housewife, Garcelle Beauvais.

Fans called Lisa a racist and attention seeker, ready to insult everyone she can to secure a place in the show. Last week Lisa sent out several Instagram Story posts defending the predominantly white RHOBH cast from the feud with Garcel. Lisa rejected critics who consider it racist when the only black housewife in the series looks like her co-stars are harassing or singling her out. Lisa criticized the “whores” and “pussies” offended by the series and urged them to go and watch RHODubai if they are so worried about the alleged discrimination. In the new franchise, which mainly includes women of color, many perceived Lisa’s questionable posts as microaggression against colored housewives.

After the negative reaction Lisa received for attacking the cast of RHODubai, Lisa took to Instagram to offer a vague apology, while noting the grief she feels over the loss of her mother Lois. “Sorry if I got mad at you, at you,” Lisa wrote in a long comment made by Reddit user u/Unavitable_Pack6694. “This really has nothing to do with you,” she added. Lisa went on to tell how much she is “struggling” with “grief” after losing her mother last November. However, fans were quick to criticize Lisa’s apology, which they consider a form of “retreat” from her bad behavior. Screenshots in the post included a comment from one fan who called the Fox about her refusal. “I don’t want to see you on this show,” they wrote. Lisa, who is trying to redeem herself, responded by telling the fan to be more understanding that she should grieve in a “public forum.”

But others noted that Lisa is “not forced” to publish any controversial things that she does, which offends many. One Redditor user compared Lisa to Dorinda Medley, a graduate of The Real Housewives of New York series, saying that the two Bravo stars “use grief as an excuse for violent unprovoked attacks.” Others suggested that Lisa might have changed her tune after an “emergency meeting” with Bravo. As Lisa attacks another franchise and insults their new stars, the seasoned housewife may have to talk to some higher-ups about her latest antics online. A few weeks before Lisa shadowed the cast in Dubai, she was involved in a social media feud with someone who accused her of orchestrating a failed plot against Katie Hilton, a “friend” of RHOBH.

Lisa has done more on social media than in the 12th season of RHOBH. In the last few episodes, Lisa had almost no time for the camera. Fans think she’s making desperate attempts to escape demotion or removal next season. If Lisa thought that the feud with Garcel and the cast of RHODubai was a reasonable move, she was deeply mistaken. Her attempt to attract attention turned into a crisis of diversity, which Lisa did not expect. Better luck next time.