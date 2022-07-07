Why Reggie prevented Allison from stepping on the 7 stars of the Oblivion Hotel

In the finale of Umbrella Academy, Sir Reginald Hargreaves stopped Allison from stepping on one of the stars of Oblivion Hotel, which hinted at a few things about his grandiose plans for the series. During season 3, it was constantly revealed that the Oblivion Hotel was built in a place that would potentially allow Reginald to reset the timeline and save his former homeworld. Reggie was adamant that he needed at least seven foster children to complete his Oblivion project, explaining why both The Sparrows and the Umbrellas have seven people each.

So it makes sense why he excluded Allison from the direct execution of his scheme, given that the couple had previously agreed to work together. Allison’s motivation to get her daughter and husband back from their respective lost timelines led her to abuse her siblings in order to secretly get a chance to reset the timeline. All of this may explain why Reginald insisted that she not step on one of the stars of the Oblivion Hotel.

At first, it seems that Allison is no longer needed solely because Klaus resurrected himself and joined the group in their last hours. Now that there were eight people in the group, Allison was an extra woman, and therefore she did not need to stand on one of the 7 stars of the Oblivion Hotel. However, Allison’s perfect Season 3 ending at Umbrella Academy suggests that she and Reggie had a more complicated plan than anticipated. Unlike her siblings, who were transported to the ruins of the Oblivion Hotel, she was reunited with her daughter and her alternate husband from the 1960s timeline during the “reboot”. This unlikely outcome hints at the fact that she and Reggie distorted this new alternate timeline at the end of season 3 of Umbrella Academy, explaining why he may have avoided her direct involvement in the attack on the stars themselves-like those who seemingly appeared in this one. the new world is later than Reginald and Allison themselves.

Explanation of Allison’s agreement with Reggie in the third season of Umbrella Academy

After Luther and Sloan’s wedding, number five overheard Reggie talking to a mysterious man, making some kind of deal. Later it turns out that the mysterious person is none other than Allison. Many of the moves involved in the game were made by Reggie to reunite with the mysterious Abigail Hargreaves. His need for seven people explained why he actually gave up “Umbrellas” in the first season after the death of the original Ben. After seeing his failure, he adopted seven new children on the Sparrow timeline to repeat his mission.

By the end of the third season of Umbrella Academy, Reggie and Allison are so desperate to get what they’ve lost that their deal actually makes sense. After an argument with Victor and the abuse of other siblings, Allison seems ready to do anything to change the situation. Although the details of their deal have not been disclosed, it is clear that it included Allison reuniting with her husband and daughter, as the season concludes with their somewhat vague reunion. With Allison on board, Reggie can finally get the rest of the team to help him defeat the guardians and reboot the universe.

The end of Allison’s third season makes the timeline of this new world even more unsettling, as pulling her husband out of the 1960s is sure to have some consequences in the future, suggesting that Reginald and Allison have completely changed the entire timeline they are in now-perhaps explaining why Reginald seems to have an industrial empire, and why there are two Bens around now. This new timeline also appears to have stripped the members of Umbrella and Sparrow Academy of their powers and returned them to their original forms, which also supports the idea that there has been a huge change beyond the world of Reginald and the Allison family. It is unknown if this removal of the force refers to Allison, who was still showing off her injuries sustained before the reboot. If she kept her powers, she would be very formidable if her siblings tried to cancel the reboot in season 4 of Umbrella Academy.