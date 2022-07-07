Why Rebel Moon Is Likely To Be Familiar to Zack Snyder Fans

Zack Snyder’s “Rebel Moon” may be a sci-fi twist on one of Snyder’s previous films, explaining why the film may seem familiar to some viewers. A two-part story, Rebel Moon tells about a woman named Cora (Sofia Boutella) who gathers a group of warriors to protect her people after they find themselves under attack by the sinister regent Belisarius (Ed Skrein) and his troops. Although Rebel Moon will take place in a distant galaxy, due to Snyder’s original concept as a Star Wars movie, his story may have some earth influences from Snyder’s own 2007 film 300 Spartans.

Based on the graphic novel by Frank Miller, the film “300” retells the famous Battle of Thermopylae, in which 300 Spartan soldiers held off the Persian invasion for three days. Both Miller’s graphic novel and Snyder’s film are extremely stylized versions of the story, told from a Spartan perspective by Soldier Dilios (David Wenham), and both have become major hits for the two narrators behind them. The story of Rebel Moon, although probably devoid of the moral ambiguity of the Spartans in 300, nevertheless, does not sound so far from the basics of the cult film.

Like the Greek city-state of Sparta, Cora’s homeworld faces not only an invasion, but also seemingly incredible obstacles against an army of conquerors. Like King Leonidas (Gerard Butler) in the year 300, Cora is about to form a line of defense against her planet’s enemies, while both armies include a centralized villain commander, Balizarius in the case of the Rebellious Moon, and King Zeres (Rodrigo Santoro) in the year 300. While Snyder never talked about Rebel Moon as a sci-fi homage to 300, the ideas he had for a sequel to the latter might suggest that this might be the case.

Snyder spoke about 300 sequels set in different historical eras, including the American Revolution, the Battle of the Alamo and one dedicated to the Battle in China. Most likely, these will not be direct sequels, as they are usually thought of, but rather films that convey the spirit of 300 surpassed armies fighting with superior forces in different periods. Given their place in Snyder’s filmography, he would also probably have presented these 300 sequels with his trademark visual bombast and acceleration, which was also a staple of the 300.

In the case of “Rebel Moon”, the main plot basis may indicate that Snyder could either conceive of a two-part story as a science fiction epic inspired by “300 Spartans”, or perhaps gradually structure it in accordance with these principles. The 300 scale battle scenes are just as suitable for something like Rebel Moon, especially with a lot of green screen and visual effects work that both of them will undoubtedly share. While “Rebel Moon” is also similar to “Rogue One,” she may have more soulmate in “300” than in any other Snyder movie.

Of course, there must also be a lot of events in the Rebel Moon story, which consists of two parts, so that it can stand on its own as something more than just “300 people in space”. However, these two may have more DNA than meets the eye. The Rebel Moon is the beginning of a new sci—fi universe that Snyder and Netflix hope to expand, and the unexpected foundation provided by 300 could be an important step towards achieving that goal.