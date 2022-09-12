Why Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Ceruledge Will Be Better than Armarouge

The latest Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer contains a lot of up-to-date information about Gen 9 games and the Paldea region, including three main storylines and three new Pokemon. Storylines are an important part of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet because Gen 9 games are built in a way that allows players to handle content as they see fit and in order. While one path is a more traditional Gym Challenge, the 9th generation apparently adds a quest line dedicated to the recently introduced Team Star and another series of missions to find a rare ingredient called Herba Mystica, which can be found in the lairs of Pokemon Titan.

One of the Pokemon Titans in the 9th generation is Clavf, a stone-type crab whose habitat seems to be a desert area in Paldea. Clough was featured in the fifth Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer along with Armarouge and Ceruledge, who are exclusive creatures sharing a common pre-evolution. From a design point of view, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet may have overdone Armarouge and Ceruledge, as they look more like Mega Man characters than Pokemon, as many fans note. However, these two seem to be quite popular already, and it’s worth exploring the reasons why Ceruledge would be better than Armarouge in many ways.

Comparison of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Armarouge and Ceruledge

To begin with, both by design and by description on the official Pokemon Scarlet and Violet website, Ceruledge corresponds to the archetype of a fast physical attacker, whereas Armarouge is a special attacker with higher protection characteristics. Although these two have the same weaknesses with respect to the five types, their resistances do differ, and in general the resistance of the Cerulage is better due to the fact that the Ghost is a much better secondary type than the Psychic. Moreover, Kerulage is also immune to Normal and Combat Movements, whereas Armarouge has no immunity, unless there is a serious change in the combinations of types in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, which is unlikely.

In Pokemon games, high-speed pocket monsters are better in most cases than slow monsters with high protection, a great example from the Gen 8 competitive scene, where Calyrex Shadow Rider was much better than Calyrex Ice Rider. Kalirex was a legendary Pokemon featured in the Crown Tundra DLC, and could be found in the form of Shadow Rider or Ice Rider depending on what the players chose, which is not too different from Armarouge and Ceruledge, which are exclusive versions. In terms of combat effectiveness, the Calyrex Shadow Rider is faster and has better attack characteristics and damaging movements in general, whereas the Ice Rider form is slower but more cumbersome, which makes it less popular and less relevant.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Armarouge are also weak in relation to Cerulage, but they cause him the usual damage with their psychic movements. In addition, Armarouge’s signature move lowers his defense to deal more damage, which is very bad to do in Pokemon games, because the damage done depends on the player’s characteristics anyway, and lower defense means taking more damage until this Pokemon switches. This means that an enhanced Armarouge reception will probably still deal less damage than the most powerful Cerulage attacks, or the same damage, but it will deprive the advantage of using Armarouge by reducing its defense.

Finally, a Ghost is a more valuable type across the board than a Psychic One that doesn’t do damage to Dark Types—compared to a Ghost that can’t do damage to Normal Types, it’s much worse. Generally speaking, using Armarouge seems to have mostly disadvantages, whereas Ceruledge seems to be a very reliable choice that can also be a great contender for competitive battles. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Pokedex still seem to be full of interesting critters and type combinations, especially considering what has emerged from various alleged leaks, and Ceruledge could easily become one of the fan favorites in the long run.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be released on November 18 exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.