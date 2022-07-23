Why Pokémon Gen 2 Pokeballs Didn’t Work Properly

Pokémon Gold and Silver added several new mechanics to the games, but some of the new Poké Balls did not work as intended. Many of the new ideas brought up in Gen 2 have become mainstays for the series, such as Pokémon breeding. However, the Apricorn Balls never appeared anywhere but in the Hoenn games, and the glitches involved may have had something to do with that.

In Pokémon Gold and Silver, the player could collect Apricorns and bring them to Kurt in Azaela Town, where he would take a day to make them a Poké Ball, the type dependent on whatever Apricorn they gave him. In theory, this is a way to let the player try out a bunch of new, interesting Poké Balls. However, despite making up a decent chunk of Pokémon’s 27 Poké Balls, a series of glitches and coding mistakes, many of these Balls did not work the way they were supposed to, sometimes in bizarre and unusual ways.

Related: Pokémon’s Orre Region Games Are The Series’ Best Spinoffs

There were some Apricorn Balls that worked, such as the Friend Ball and Lure Ball. However, many of the Balls that Kurt offered did not do what they were supposed to do. Many of these glitches made the Balls even more niche than they were supposed to be. These flaws are some of Gold and Silver’s oddest quirks, and they should be remembered for the surprises they brought to players.

Pokémon’s Fast Ball Only Worked On Three Specific Pokémon

The Fast Ball was designed to catch fast Pokémon more easily. In later generations, the Fast Ball would have a 4x modifier to catch Pokémon with a base speed of 100 or higher. In a way, it plays a role similar to Pokémon’s frequently-appearing Quick Balls, intended to catch quick Pokémon before they can attack or run away. However, in Gen 2, it instead had a higher chance of catching Pokémon that had a chance of fleeing from battle. At least, that was the intended effect. The actual effect was much different.

In reality, the Fast Ball in Gen 2 had a 4x chance to catch Grimer, Magnemite, or Tangela, and acted like a basic Poké Ball on any other Pokémon. It seems like a random assortment of Pokémon, but there was a reason that the glitch caused this reaction. The ball was supposed to scan the tables of Pokémon that have a chance of fleeing battle to determine its effectiveness, but instead it only reads the first three Pokémon on the table that have a 10% chance to flee, which happen to be the three that the Fast Ball works on. As a result, what should have been a useful tool because one of the most weirdly specialized Poké Balls ever made.

Related: Pokémon Red & Blue: The Earliest Legendary That Can Be Caught

Compared to Pokémon’s most useful Poké Balls, Gen 2’s Fast Ball is something of a joke. Its later incarnations have worked fairly well, catching fast Pokémon as intended. However, the original Fast Ball will be remembered for its bizarre glitch that essentially makes it only good for catching three circumstantially-chosen Pokémon.

Pokémon’s Love Ball Worked In Reverse

Pokémon Gold and Silver introduced Pokémon breeding to the series, where two compatible Pokémon could produce an egg. This quickly became popular among hardcore players who wanted Pokémon with the best stats and moves. The Love Ball was designed to help with the breeding process, making it easier to catch Pokémon of the same species and opposite gender of the player’s active Pokémon.

The Love Ball was already extremely situational, but its 8x catch modifier was one of the game’s best. However, the ball did not work as intended due to a glitch, although not one as famous as MissingNo in Pokémon Red & Blue. The Love Ball granted its bonus when catching Pokémon of the same species and gender as the player’s active Pokémon. As a result, it feels more like an early prototype of the Repeat Ball than anything.

It is easy to see how the Love Ball’s effect could have ended up the way it did. Just one small change led it to gain an advantage over the same gender rather than the opposite gender. Although the Love Ball did not quite do what it was intended to, it still had one of the best catch rate bonuses in the series. That alone makes it a memorable ball for the series.

The Moon Ball In Pokémon Gold & Silver Is Just A Prettier Poké Ball

The Moon Ball’s intended effect is very simple. It gave a bonus when attempting to catch any Pokémon from any evolutionary line that evolved through the use of a Moon Stone. Unfortunately, there are only a few Pokémon that evolve with a Moon Stone, and that list has not grown much over the years. However, that list does include Pokémon such as Jigglypuff, Clefairy, and the Nidoran families, so the Moon Ball did have its use, despite how situational it was.

Related: Pokémon Scarlet & Violet’s Story Must Avoid Series’ Most Tiring Trend

Unfortunately, the Moon Ball turned out to have no effect at all. Instead of catching Pokémon that evolved with a Moon Stone, for some reason, it targeted Pokémon that evolved through the use of a Burn Heal of all items. Since no Pokémon use a Burn Heal to evolve, the Moon Ball did not receive a bonus against any Pokémon in the game. It was essentially just a nicer-looking Poké Ball, or at least it would be if the Generation 2 games had graphics for different Poké Balls. That made the Moon Stone one of the most useless Poké Balls ever.

The Moon Stone’s Gen 2 failure is one of the weirdest glitches in the game. There’s no telling why the game wound up thinking that any Pokémon could evolve with a burn heal, and it turned what could have been a great niche tool into the most pointless Poké Ball in the series. At the same time, it’s hard not to find the sheer bizarreness of this glitch to be at least somewhat amusing.

The Level Ball Ignores The Player’s Efforts In Catching A Pokémon

The Level Ball is one of the more straightforward Balls that Kurt makes in Gold and Silver. It gives the player a higher chance to catch Pokémon that are a lower level then their active Pokémon. Although this does work at intended, the Level Ball is unfortunately quite impractical as the player needs to be at least twice the opposing Pokémon’s level to reach a 4x multiplier. Even though there are legitimate Pokémon tactics involving a Level 1 Rattata, there are easier ways to catch low-level Pokémon.

Related: Do Pokémon GO Teams Really Matter Anymore

While the Level Ball does calculate its own effect properly, it introduces a completely different problem. When using a Level Ball, nothing but the Level Ball’s effect itself is taken into account. If the player has lowered the target’s HP or given it a status condition, the Level Ball will ignore it during calculations. This can lead to the Level Ball being as bad as a regular Poké Ball when used, or perhaps even worse.

While the Level Ball technically has its advertised effect, it usually isn’t worth it. It needs the player to have a heavy advantage to have any impressive effect, and even with a smaller bonus, the fact that it cancels out all other factors makes it incredibly impractical. It was a decent idea, but not executed well. If Pikachu won’t get in its own Poké Ball, it probably wouldn’t be impressed by a Level Ball either.

The Apricorn Balls were an ambitious idea for Gold and Silver, but they brought a surprising amount of problems. Over half of the Apricorn Balls either had an incorrect effect or some other problem. Pokémon Gold and Silver was a major step forward for the games, but this endeavor explained why Apricorns did not become a recurring element for the series.