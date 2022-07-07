Why Plathville Fans Hate Kim for Manipulating Mika

Kim Plath has always had her way in “Welcome to Plattville”, although she tries to disguise her controlling behavior, especially towards Mika Plath, under love and care. It is known that she manipulates the situation in her favor, pretending that she does not know and is innocent of any offenses. That’s why her son Ethan Plath has deliberately distanced himself from her in the last few years.

The news of Kim’s separation from her husband Barry Plath is a result that no one expected, not even Barry. While he has to contend with the harsh reality of his failed marriage, Kim has recovered emotionally. Children do not choose sides, but instead try to cope with an unexpected revelation and find out what life will look like in the future. This is something that they will need time to process and heal from. Unfortunately, Kim doesn’t think so and continues to ignore boundaries and refuses to acknowledge the pain she caused.

While some of Plath’s children believe that their mom has opened a new page, others are still skeptical. Ethan, in particular, doesn’t want to be reunited with his mom yet. He had to deal with much more than his younger siblings, which they would never fully understand. Now Kim has found a way to connect with Ethan even from a distance, and viewers are disappointed that she uses her son Mika in the process. Fans of “Welcome to Plattville” dedicated a thread on Reddit to discuss their thoughts on Kim’s manipulative behavior. FunFactress wrote: “I feel like Kim is very manipulative of Micah in the hope that he can convince Ethan to talk to her.”

When Ethan expressed his disappointment about Kim and the unnecessary drama to his younger brothers Isaac and Micah, they quickly stopped the negative discussion about their mom. Micah defended her and explained that Ethan wasn’t giving her a chance. . Although Kim portrays herself as changed, Ethan is doubtful. Kim’s firm beliefs in her faith held sway over Ethan throughout his life and influenced many of his decisions. The strained relationship between his wife, Olivia Plath, and his parents also took a toll on him and his marriage. Reddit user mmmmmadeline commented on the thread, writing: “Mika and Isaac really don’t understand this, they didn’t walk in Ethan’s place. It’s obvious that Ethan wants to evaluate Kim from afar, just to make sure that this is another one of her actions.”

While Ethan has learned to live without parents, the younger kids still want to have that connection. Although Kim has caused a lot of drama, they still want to continue to see the good in her. Some fans are not surprised that a mother of nine can successfully manipulate her children to be on her side. SunnyDazd shared his thoughts and wrote: “These children craved her approval, her affection, her attention. It’s easy to see how she could then manipulate them. Which makes me even more disgusted.”

Even if Kim did change, she never apologized to Ethan or Olivia in “Welcome to Plattville.” Instead of taking the initiative and trying to fix everything with a sincere open heart, she wants everything to be forgiven without taking on any guilt or responsibility. It is this behavior that keeps Ethan from wanting any meaningful relationship with her and doubting her intentions.